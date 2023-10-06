Will Khloe Kardashian give love another chance? The Hulu star suffered a heartbreak multiple times at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple is parents to two kids- a 5-year-old daughter, True, and a 10-month-old son, Tatum. Although the reality star declared she's single, Thompson attempts to woo her back in The Kardashian's new season.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jerritt Clark

Season 3 of the reality show picks up where it left off. The NBA star's mother, Andrea Thompson, died in January 2023, so he became the primary caregiver of his 16-year-old brother, Amari, who has epilepsy. This was followed by water damage at his own house, and consequently, he and his brother took shelter in his ex-Khloe's $17 million home.

The Good American founder shares a cordial relationship with Thompson for the sake of her kids. However, she's insisted multiple times that she's not involved romantically with her baby daddy. Yet, it seems the 32-year-old player is consistently trying to win her back. In a new teaser for season 4, he appreciates her and calls her "his person."

In an episode of the reality drama, the 39-year-old is having a one-on-one conversation with Thompson while discussing some memories. The show then cut to Khloe's confessional, "I am not naive to the fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that you know we're in really sensitive times. Tristan is in the very fresh stages of grieving."

She continues, "Tristan has said before, like, I'm his person. I'm not saying I don't believe him, but I've heard this, and, of course, it's angered me before because I'm like, well, if I f**king am, then why would you have treated me this way?" Adding, "And how many times? You know? Like, it's – This isn't like, oh! a one-time thing, and here we are."

The former Chicago Bulls player has been unfaithful to Khloe multiple times, including Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods and having an affair with Maralee Nichols when their surrogate was pregnant with Tatum. Khloe said, "Like, I – I love love. And I am a hopeless romantic. But that's not gonna change how I feel and what happened."

In his subtle attempts to get her back, Thompson thanks Khloe for allowing him to "crash here while my roof crashes to the floor," as per Daily Mail. She asks him about his house renovation, and he replies, "Yeah. Um… as of right now, the roof is still intact." Adding, "Right now, there's literally a bunch of construction going on. I can't wait for you to see it."

The Canadian-born athlete continued, "For me, you know, entering this new chapter in my life, it's always good to have a strong support system with people who believe in you. So I told Ma I appreciate her, and I appreciate you [Khloe] as well." Fans, however, weren't forgiving of Thompson in the comments section.

A fan, @aprilcastro66, wrote, "Get him off the show! I hate seeing his face and hearing his bullshit! Ugh!" Another fan, @zachnwagner01, criticized, "Listen... I always cringe when he says shit like this because no one made YOU cheat on Khloé Kardashian other than yourself, lol. That's just the fact of it."

A third fan praised the mother of two. @ddm.vd commented, "Khloé is too pure for this world." She added in a confessional, "My plans for me and Tristan is to get him settled into his home and then for him and I to be good co-parents. I don't really have plans; I haven't thought anything."

