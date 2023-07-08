Khloe Kardashian Still "Feels Bad" For Exes Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson

It may seem like the Good American founder has made peace with her failed relationships in the past, but it's not entirely true. In a recent episode of the reality TV drama The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian was seen consoling her sister Kim and admitting how she still "feels miserable" for her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Not occasionally, but "every single day."

According to PEOPLE, Khloe has moved on in life with her kids. But she still "harbors lingering feelings" for Odom and Thompson. Khloe has had her share of ups and downs and unnecessary drama in her romantic relationships; however, for a change, she kept all of that aside for the SKIMS founder and sister, Kim.

On Thursday's episode, Khloe visited Kim, who appeared "disheveled and distraught." The 42-year-old cried inconsolably when Khloe asked if "she was OK." Kim replied, "No, I am not OK," per Entertainment Tonight. The Hulu series then cuts to show Kim's fallout with ex-husband Kanye West and his vexed comments on anti-semitism.

Kim explained how she goes through the guilt of "making a statement in support of the Jewish community." She added that her one statement may have negatively affected Kanye's professional and personal life. But Khloe disagreed and reassured Kim it was "not her fault."

Khloe comforted Kim, "He [Kanye West] had so many opportunities to retract what he said, and he would double down all the time." She highlighted how his anti-sematic remarks were his [own] opinions and had nothing to do with Kim. "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now," reassured Khloe.

Kim calmed down [a bit] and agreed, "People make their own choices and [their own] decisions." Khloe related Kim's situation to her life to provide more context. "Every [single] day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every [single] day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now."

She revealed, "Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it." Khloe also reassured Kim, "I'm not on your level, and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate."

She concluded, "It's OK that you're crying; It's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this, and [that's why] your heart is breaking for him." Khloe married footballer Odom in 2009 and remained in matrimony until 2013.

Odom was found unconscious at Love Ranch on October 14, 2015, and it was revealed the former NBA star had suffered kidney failure, several heart attacks, and 12 strokes, per Daily Mail. The basketball player had taken drugs similar to Viagra and cocaine before he was found unconscious.

Their divorce was kept on hold due to his medical condition, and Khloe remained on his side throughout his recovery journey before the divorce officially happened in 2016.

After separating from Odom, the Hulu star dated Tristan Thompson. Their on-and-off relationship lasted from 2016 to 2022. Khloe shares two kids, a daughter True and a son Tatum, with her ex Thompson, although they are no longer together because he cheated on her several times.

