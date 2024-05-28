Khloé Kardashian Spills the Beans on Why She Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 DNA Tests

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about the surprising reason she had her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, take multiple DNA tests after the birth of their son, Tatum. In an episode of the She MD podcast, the reality TV star admitted she made Thompson undergo three paternity tests due to Tatum's striking resemblance to her brother, Rob Kardashian.

The 39-year-old explained, "My son looks just like my brother, and my brother is one of my favorite people." Since Tatum was born via surrogacy, Khloé found the similarity so uncanny that she questioned if Rob had somehow donated sperm.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

"Because he was an IVF baby or surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?' I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum, he was so offended." Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, co-host of the podcast and Kardashian's doctor, confirmed she remembered the multiple DNA testing requests.

Khloé then joked that in her family's dramatic history, discovering her brother was actually her son's father "would not surprise" her, although she acknowledged it would be "so disgusting," as per HuffPost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé and Thompson have had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship due to his repeated infidelity. In January 2022, Thompson publicly admitted to fathering a child with model Maralee Nichols while still with Khloé, who was already expecting Tatum via surrogate at the time.

During the podcast, Khloé reflected on her current dynamic with Thompson, stating, "He was meant to be the father of these kids, and we do get along so well, and I'm really grateful for that." However, she acknowledged they were "not meant to be together."

Khloe did a MATERNITY test to make sure she was kris child cuz she looks so different. Bitch u got money. Do a dna test to your siblings to see if u have the same dad. BUT that would embarrass kris. And she not havin it. Even tho everyone knows. — mexicankles (@citazworld) April 13, 2018

The former couple also shares a 6-year-old daughter, True, whom Khloé delivered. Thompson has two other children from previous relationships – a 7-year-old son named Prince with ex Jordan Craig, and a 2-year-old son named Theo with Nichols.

Despite the drama surrounding Tatum's birth, Khloé revealed she initially struggled to bond with her son due to the circumstances. "I admittedly buried my head in the sand," she said. "During the whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached. I couldn't really face it. I was in denial that this is happening," as per Hola.

While the paternity confusion seems resolved, Khloé's candid admission about making Tristan take multiple tests due to Tatum's resemblance to Rob offers a glimpse into the complexities of her journey to motherhood.

However, Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian supported her throughout the experience. "My sister Kim was my prince on a white horse," she shared. After some initial hesitation, Khloé embraced her role as Tatum's mother, saying, "I remember I was like to myself, 'Khloe f***ing snap out of it, this is life, we got to do this." Now, Khloé feels an incredible connection to her son. She is 'obsessed' with him now.