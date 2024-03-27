Khloe Kardashian Posts About 'Negative Energy' as Tristan Thompson Faces Child Support Payment Orders

Following news of her ex-husband Tristan Thompson's late child support payments, Khloé Kardashian posted about 'negative energy' on social media. Allegedly, the 33-year-old basketball player now has to pay about $58,000 (£46,000) in child support payments to Maralee Nichols who is the mother of his son Theo Thompson, 2. According to recent reports, a court ordered the athlete to fulfill his fatherly obligations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The basketball star has so far failed to reimburse the fitness influencer which prompted the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to rule over the matter, as reported by The U.S. Sun. According to court filings, Tristan is suspected of failing to pay child support on many occasions between September 2023 and the end of January 2024. While dating Kardashian in December 2021, the Cleveland Cavaliers star fathered Theo with Nichols. During the controversial pregnancy, he refused to provide Nichols child support until she had completed a paternity test. Once the paternity test confirmed him as the father, Tristan was mandated to provide her $9,500 (£7,500) per month in child support.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

As reported by The Sun, soon after the ruling became public, Kardashian turned to Snapchat to write a mysterious message about battling bad energy. The message stated, "May all the negative energy trying to bring you down come to an end. May the dark thoughts, the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May hope replace fear. May blessings and success fill your life. May the light of your spirit shine so bright that nothing can dim your glow. Shine on." This has led many to speculate that Kardashian seems still haunted by the shocking news of Tristan's cheating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maralee Nichols (@maraleenichols)

A few days earlier, the Kardashian star had shared another cryptic message with her 310 million followers on Instagram. She wrote in her story, "God is saying to you: you're not reading this by accident. Stop worrying about it. I made a way for you last time, and I will make a way this time, and I will surely do it again. Get up and start your day. Whatever you are worried about, I have a plan. I am bigger than your fears. I'm with you. I'm stronger than the obstacles in front of you."

In October of last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was also hauled into court by his first baby mother, Jordan Craig. As reported by Blast, in 2023, Craig sued Tristan, stating that he had neglected to pay his $40,000 monthly child support obligation for his son Prince Thompson, 7. She clarified that he only paid half the amount due in November 2022, which is when he started to default. Apart from Theo and Prince, Tristan is also father to True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 1. Additionally, he is also the guardian of his younger brother, Amari Thompson.