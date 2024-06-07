Khloé Kardashian Faces Backlash for Letting Her 6-Year-Old Daughter, True, Sign a Modeling Deal

Critics have often raised concerns about Khloe Kardashian's parenting style, particularly regarding her daughter True. Many have found her actions to be questionable. Despite the scrutiny, True is already making waves in the business world, following in her mom's entrepreneurial footsteps. At just six years old, she signed a commercial deal to become the face of the pajama brand Zip N' Bear. However, this move has sparked backlash from fans, with Page Six reporting that many are upset with Kardashian for allowing her young daughter to enter the commercial spotlight.

Several social media users commented on the Instagram post shared by the reality star. One user wrote, "Now that the [Kardashians] faded out... they are going to start pushing their children. Don’t get me wrong True and all the kids are adorable but we are tired. Read the room Kardashians. No more, give us a break. But True is a cutie pie." Another user said a similar thing by stating, "Oh gosh the Kardashians are throwing their nepo kids down our throat. Will they ever go away." Several others chimed in with one user asking, “Umm no. Can’t you make your millions of dollars somewhere else?”

Another one asked, “Why don’t you teach her about helping others and donate proceeds to charity?” A fifth one wrote, "You never hear about these kids' education ... it's all about frickn media & money. You Kardashians... these kids are gonna be a piece of work." On Monday, The Kardashians star and her little girl took to Instagram to share some exciting news. The video started with True surrounded by a cuddly collection of stuffed bears. She said, “Hey guys, I have an announcement. I’m the face of Zip N’ Bear!” Kardashian then added, “True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N’ Bear."

Kardashian added, "She loves these jams and she’s more excited about the fact that Little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas.” True then told viewers they could buy the bear and can wear matching pajamas. The Good American founder wrote in the caption, "🧸🤎 @zipnbear I'm so happy for my sweet True! 🧸🤎" Despite the backlash, Thompson showed his support for his daughter on social media. He shared the reality star's post, standing by his little girl amidst the criticism. He wrote, "My Tutu looks soo beautiful. Let's goo @zipnbear." However, this isn't the first time that Kardashian has faced the backlash.

In April, Kardashian updated her family resale site, Kardashian Kloset, with True's outgrown clothes. According to The US Sun, fans were stunned that she was selling her daughter's fast fashion items for profit and urged her to keep her kids out of her business ventures. More recently, she stirred up online controversy by admitting she struggled to manage two kids without a full-time nanny. While complaining, Kardashian said, "...You know, I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes."