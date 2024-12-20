Khloé Kardashian Was Devastated When Tristan Thompson Moved on With a Kim Kardashian Look-Alike

Khloé Kardashian was reportedly heartbroken and felt betrayed once again when her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, was spotted with his alleged new flame in September this year. The former NBA star was seen dining with a mysterious woman at the upscale Los Angeles restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, and fans couldn’t help but notice the eerie resemblance between his date and Khloé’s older sister, Kim Kardashian. According to insiders, the situation left Khloé emotionally wrecked. Although the pair have had a complicated relationship marked by several cheating scandals and dramatic breakups, Khloé is struggling to accept that Thompson may be moving on for good.

As per OK! Magazine, an insider claimed, “It’s bad enough that he’s dating again. That’s very hurtful because it’s another clear reminder that he’s not interested in her anymore…He’s dating someone that everyone is saying looks like a knockoff version of her sister, or even her...it's an added knife in the heart.” For Khloé, the wound is not just about Thompson’s new romantic pursuits but the fact that she’s finding it nearly impossible to move on from him. Another source remarked, “Everyone is telling Khloé not to be jealous, that he’s chosen someone that looks practically related to her because he’s still obsessed with her, but Khloé is taking it very badly.”

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/CZ2UUbexPd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

As per Mirror, Thompson and Khloé’s rollercoaster romance began in 2016, but their relationship was marked by multiple public cheating scandals. Just days before the birth of their daughter in 2018, Thompson was caught on camera getting cozy with another woman. Although Khloé initially tried to repair their relationship, another scandal followed in 2019, when rumors surfaced of Thompson kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend. Despite a brief reconciliation in 2020, their relationship ultimately crumbled again in 2021 after it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were working toward having a second baby via surrogacy.

While Khloé and Thompson have been co-parenting amicably, insiders claim, “Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan.” Another source dished, “As much h--- as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him. She’s had to admit that she’s still not over him, even if she knows she should. It’s so upsetting for her because she’s tried everything to get over him, even hypnosis, but she can’t let go.” However, Thompson’s recent behavior seems to be sending a clear message that he has moved on.

It's no secret that Tristan Thompson has landed in hot water several times for cheating on Khloé Kardashian. In January 2022, Tristan Thompson publicly confessed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still dating. He wrote a… pic.twitter.com/BUQs9vjk3G — Dr Toolz ♈️ (@toolzmoney) March 13, 2024

Adding to the emotional toll is the fact that Khloé is heavily involved in helping Thompson care for his disabled brother, Amari, following the death of their mother, Andrea. One source explained, “And she lives in this limbo with him because he does act like they’re back together a lot of the time. But then this sort of thing will happen and the reality of who he is will be shoved in her face, it’s an awful merry-go-round she can’t seem to get off of.”