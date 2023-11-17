Tristan Thompson created shock waves when he openly admitted to fathering Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols. In January 2022, he posted a confessional on Instagram Story saying, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” per BuzzFeed News.

Maralee Nichols shares pictures of her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo following Tristan's loving birthday post for son Tatum Thompson. pic.twitter.com/3CwiPBPunL — E! News (@enews) July 31, 2023

Nichols gave birth to their son in December 2021, when the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The Good American founder has never publicly acknowledged the cheating scandal—until now. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she can be seen referencing Theo for the first time when she said, "It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of my family's emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down."

Every damned episode of #TheKardashians is just Tristan Thompson fucking propaganda. I really really hope @khloekardashian didn’t take him back but I think it’s quite clear she has. Urgh. — Barbie Doll(y) (@Osborneosaurus) November 16, 2023

Following their breakup, Khloé and Thompson parted ways. Although some from the Kardashian-Jenner clan have forgiven Thompson and even encouraged the former couple to resume their romance, Khloé's other sisters have not. As per ET, Kourtney particularly revealed that the star player still triggers her. "I don't think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you've done have been something that she's deserved," the Hulu star was seen telling Thompson on this week's episode.

I really hope @tristanthompson isn't putting on an act to win @khloekardashian back cause b4 the affair came out he was working on being his best self then too. @khloekardashian please know ur worth and u deserve so much better. And I like Tristan but he's f'ed up too many times. — DiannaPrince (@TheBella_Black) November 17, 2023

Kylie was also seen echoing the same sentiments: "You do some dumb-a** s**t. I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit, and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the s**t you do is really f**king crazy."

As per Page Six, the renowned basketball player shares a daughter, True (5), and a son, Tatum (1), with his ex-Khloé, and a son, Prince Oliver, 6, with ex Jordan Craig. Khloé recently admitted that she was 'proud' of herself for handling their challenging partnership. “I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be,” she said in a confessional on the show, adding, "But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do.” As per People, a close source has shared that Thompson is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris after losing his own mom."

As per another report by People, Kim came in support of Thompson last month by calling him a 'good dad.' She said, "I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever." She added, "It's so crazy because he's such a good friend, and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend." She continued, "You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f***ed up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it... but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend."

