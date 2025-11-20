Kevin Spacey Says He’s Homeless and Bouncing Between Hotels

Kevin Spacey says the fallout from years of sexual assault allegations has left him effectively homeless. He is living out of suitcases and chasing whatever work he can find in Hollywood and beyond.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the two-time Oscar winner describes a life that is nothing like his before 2017, when multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct and Hollywood shut its doors. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs,” he said. “I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m trying to explain.”

The interview took place in Cyprus, where Spacey has been performing with a big band in a cabaret-style show at a resort. This is a far cry from the red carpets and studio lots that once defined his career. When asked about his finances, he gave a candid answer, stating. “Not great,” he admitted, though he emphasized he has not filed for bankruptcy.

According to Spacey, the damage has been both reputational and financial. He says he lost his house and explains that “the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.” His longtime home in Baltimore was recently sold after foreclosure, leaving his possessions in storage while he moves from one temporary setup to another.

The House of Cards star was effectively exiled from mainstream Hollywood starting in 2017, after actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was in his twenties. More than a dozen men later accused the star of sexual misconduct. Spacey has consistently denied assaulting anyone and has said that any encounters were consensual.

In court, he has so far emerged without legal penalties. A Manhattan jury in 2022 found him not liable in Rapp’s civil lawsuit. In 2023, a London jury acquitted him of nine criminal charges stemming from allegations by four men who said he assaulted them between 2001 and 2013. The verdicts did not restore his old career, but they did give him a chance to start working again on the margins.

Since those acquittals, Spacey has appeared in several small or foreign projects. Among them is the 2024 Italian thriller The Contract, in which he plays a character known as the Devil. He has also taken on stage and live performance work in Europe, like the cabaret show in Cyprus that has him living out of a resort hotel.

He has been quietly collecting awards as he tries to push a comeback narrative. Earlier this year, he received the Maximo Award for Excellence at the Italian Global Series Festival. On that stage, Spacey thanked Italian actor and director Franco Nero for reviving his career by casting him as a detective in the 2022 film The Man Who Drew God. Nero, he said, stepped up “when very few had the guts” to work with him.

Leaning on one of his most infamous roles, Spacey closed that speech by slipping into the voice of John Doe, his serial killer character from David Fincher’s Se7en. “As I say to Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman when asked, ‘Where are we headed?’ I simply respond with, ‘You’ll see,’” he told the crowd.

Whether that promise leads to a genuine second act or just more work in the shadows is still unclear. For now, Kevin Spacey is on the road, living in hotels, and trying to convince an industry that erased him that it is finally safe to let him back in.