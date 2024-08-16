Kevin Sorbo Asks Kamala Harris to Use the ‘N-Word’ in Cringeworthy Racist Tweet

The latest Republican troll to cast doubt on Vice President Kamala Harris' race is actor Kevin Sorbo, the former Hercules television star. On the micro blogging site X (formerly Twiiter), he penned, "If Kamala really is Black, have her say the N-word. Let the people decide for themselves." Unsurprisingly, he received immediate backlash over his 'weird' comment.

If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 9, 2024

An X user slammed, "If you wanna hear the N-word so bad, just go hang out with your base. You are weird. Delete your account, bro." Another voiced, "WTF?? She is half Jamaican and half Indian. That makes her biracial. She is both. Your request to have her say the N-word is disgusting and weird." In a similar vein, a netizen added, "Buddy…buddy…There are plenty of Black people that don’t like to use that word, out of their own principles. What is this witch hunt about her race? Talk about the issues."

if you're really an actor, let's see you pass an audition — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 9, 2024

Accusing him of racism, one trolled, "Bahahahaha. You really are a moron. Lot of luck with the rest of your life surrounded by fellow racists and idiots." Another X user echoed, "It is fascinating that so many, maybe the majority of your MAGA movement are obsessed about VP Harris’ identity rather than work on issues Americans care about. Landslide defeat coming for Trump and a major reckoning for MAGA. No disrespect meant." Meanwhile, a person quipped, "This your pinned tweet? I think I have a hunch why Hollywood don’t call, and it’s partly your dreadful acting and partly cause you are weird."

2 years ago most people didn’t even know who Kamala was, now she’s the democratic nominee? Democracy at its finest. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 8, 2024

In another earlier tweet, Sorbo stated, "2 years ago most people didn’t even know who Kamala was, now she is the Democratic nominee? Democracy at its finest." Some made fun of him, pointing out that Americans were familiar with the Vice President. On X, a user blasted, "She was the vice president dipsh*t, so everyone knew who she was. Funny how things work in reverse though. 25 years ago everyone knew who you were, now nobody does." Another mocked, "2 Years ago I didn't even know who you were, thankfully I really still don't. You were like a power-ranger or something?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

Since Harris replaced Joe Biden in the campaign, Republicans have focused on her ethnicity and color. As per CNN, Harris has endured a barrage of insults and slurs, including claims that she is a radical liberal from California and a mere 'DEI' candidate. Her past relationship with former San Francisco Mayor, Willie Brown, was also been in the spotlight. She was deemed his 'mistress', with many arguing she 'slept her way' to the top. Her laugh was also argued to be unlikeable and many also believed she was too hard on crime as a prosecutor and pro-illegal immigration. Additionally, her candidacy was throught of as a 'coup', among other things.