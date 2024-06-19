Kevin Costner Finally Denies Romance Rumors With Jewel: ‘I Don't Want...'

Kevin Costner has finally addressed the swirling rumors regarding his relationship with singer Jewel, emphasizing that their bond is purely platonic. During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, he explained that despite recent rumors, he and Jewel have never dated and are simply friends. Costner’s remarks came after consistent rumors suggested a romantic connection between him and the singer.

Stern, popular for his candid interviews, asked Costner, “How does that s— start? Kevin, how does that work?” Costner explained, “No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever. She's special, and I don't want, I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with,” as per the reports of People.

Kevin Costner is dating Jewel?? Wut? — THEE Side-Eye Pinkie Pie (@NYPoliticalMom) January 8, 2024

The origin of these rumors can be traced back to a charity event on Richard Branson’s Necker Island, which both Costner and Jewel attended in December 2023. Costner revealed, “We were down at Branson's Island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation. And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did. I'm divorced all of a sudden, I'm a single father. I said ‘Well, I guess I'll go down.’ I got on a plane with nine people. Jewel was one of them, Emma Watson was on there, and seven other people who weren't celebrities. We were the only three celebrities on an island for three days down there and then we fly back.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

As per the sources of EW, Costner tried his best to elaborate on the nature of their interaction. He remarked, “She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with and along with Emma. The rumor was, that I went down on a private plane with her, and I went back on a private plane — I was on with nine people. I don't want the press to ruin this for us because… I've had conversations with her text-wise and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship. We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things — it just has never happened for us. She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard Stern Show (@sternshow)

Costner also shared how his teenage children have been enjoying the rumors that have no basis. Costner shares three children, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, with his ex-wife Baumgartner, from whom he finalized his divorce in February 2024. Moreover, Jewel, who was previously married to rodeo champion Ty Murray, has also addressed the rumors and said, “He's a great person. The public fascination is intense for sure."