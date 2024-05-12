Here Are 5 Celebrities Who Globe-Trotted Thousands of Miles in Their Private Planes in Just a Year

Celebs who burned the most fuel.

A life of luxury comes at a cost. Celebrities with massive bank accounts can safely travel from one continent to another in their comfortable private jets, burning fuel while adding to the carbon footprint. The ease with which they globe-trot has harmed the environment, as per The Sun. But, they have been persisting. There is no denying that the reigning queen of the most flight time in a year is Taylor Swift. But there are four more celebrities who are just as guilty.

1. Taylor Swift

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Lately, she's been globe-trotting for her Eras Tour and going back and forth to catch her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Apparently, the 34-year-old has already racked up nearly 20,000 air miles over a period of just 10 days, according to flight information. This was followed by another 8,157 miles flying to Melbourne, Australia, to resume her tour. Her 10-day travel amounted to 122 tons of CO2 emissions. Jack Sweeney, who tracks celebs’ travels, revealed Swift logged in 178,000 miles in 2023.

2. Kim Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

The reality star is another celebrity who owns a private jet and frequently travels for work and leisure in her luxurious airplane. Apparently, the SKIMS mogul spent an astonishing $150 million on a private jet that she custom-designed that she proudly flaunts to friends and family. However, the plane is costing more than its actual worth and according to Sweeney's calculations, she took 165 flights in 2023 and flew 301,428 miles. This led to 12,913,797 pounds of CO2 emissions.

3. Kylie Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

The third is another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is a proud owner of a pink Global Express private jet worth $72.8 million. She used it for her 23rd birthday. Its interiors are a luxurious masterpiece at 8 feet by 59.6 feet and have 28 windows, a master suite, an entertainment room, and a closet. Apparently, she is said to have flown 72 flights in 2023, covering 135,649 miles, and blowing through 6,775,026 pounds of CO2.

4. Travis Scott

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Storry

Kylie's ex-partner and her baby daddy have been following in her footsteps and is a rapper who topped the list of most miles, and emissions, in 2023. Apparently, he flew 137 flights, and logged 205,143 miles, at a cost of 13,362,879 pounds of CO2. He even splurged on even a bigger private jet and back in 2022, the ex-couple were blasted by fans for taking their separate jets from Miami to a common destination, with some labeling them as "selfish."

5. Beyonce and Jay Z

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

It is no surprise that the famed and wealthy musician couple own a private jet- a $50 million Bombardier Challenger 850 Learjet. Apparently, it was a gift from Queen B to her beloved husband. It is among the most expensive planes which the duo frequently uses to transport their kids and the entire staff members around the globe. Sweeney calculated they took 144 flights last year which equaled 222,275 miles, at a cost of 9,519,119 pounds worth of CO2 emissions.