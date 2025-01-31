Are Kevin Costner & J.Lo an Item Now? Dating Rumors Spark as His Ex Gets Engaged!

Jennifer Lopez has once again grabbed the headlines, this time not for her divorce stories with ex-husband Ben Affleck but for her next brewing love story with a popular name in the industry. Any guesses? It’s Kevin Costner. Let’s admit it—the tabloids can’t get enough of veteran pop star JLo, and fans are here for it! But to have a new man on the radar, other than her famous exes? This one’s going to be a fun read. Curious? Grab some popcorn and scroll ahead.

Insiders noted that Costner has reportedly found his silver lining in the Atlas actress, who finalized her divorce with ex-partner Ben Affleck. The duo tied the knot in 2023 after rekindling their romance in 2021, almost two decades after their foremost engagement in the early 2000s, but ended their marriage for good in 2024.

This news comes in the wake of Kevin Costner’s ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, getting engaged to his friend, Josh Connor. Christine and Josh were first spotted together in Hawaii, just two months after the mother of three filed for divorce. Initially, they hit it off as friends with shared values. Finally, in January 2025, Connor proposed to Baumgartner in Santa Barbara.

As for Kevin and Christine, the former couple finalized their divorce in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage, following a contentious legal battle. According to PEOPLE, the reason cited for their separation was “irreconcilable differences.” Both have since moved on with their lives, giving love another chance.

Could Costner’s involvement with Lopez be a bitter act of revenge and heartbreak? maybe! Reportedly, the actor and filmmaker have pulled the gentlemanly move of sending out flowers and Cchampagneto Lopez to impress her after the two were initially seen sharing a drink in Aspen over the holidays.

As per Closer Magazine an Insider claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner are still in the early stages of establishing their terms in the relationship, things are reportedly looking great for them. Earlier, as per Insider, a relationship between Channing Tatum and JLo was predicted on the radar, but that’s perhaps not happening at the moment. Insiders claimed that the two individuals claim to have a lot in common. For instance, unlike Lopez, after his divorce from Jenna Dewan, Tatum was in a relationship with Jessi J and then was engaged to Batman actress Zoe Kravitz, but the pair announced their breakup last October.

Meanwhile, things seem quite downhill for Kevin Costner, as not only is he recovering from heartbreak after he witnessed his ex-wife get married to his friend, but also the actor had to pay a considerable amount for child support as ordered by the court. While Christine Baumgartner had initially demanded $161,592, the judge settled it down to paying $63,209 a month.

As per PEOPLE, the handbag designer also allegedly took cash advances on credit cards issued to her staff, and she purchased a new vehicle a few months before their split. But Costner is awaiting a renegotiation since Baumgartner is engaged to Josh Connor. In addition, as per Radar Online, Kevin Costner is reportedly upset and is looking for the right time to pounce back with revenge.