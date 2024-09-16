Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Once Received Very 'Unsettling' News About Their Marriage

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick met on the sets of the movie Lemon Sky in 1988 and married the same year. The iconic couple recently celebrated 36 years of married life; however, an 'unsettling' truth nearly rocked their relationship. The famous pair found out that they were '9th cousins' while appearing on the hit show Finding Your Roots. According to She Knows, Sedgwick claimed to have known all along, “See. I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it!” Sedgwick responded after PBS TV show host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed the shocking news.

As per The Independent, Sedgwick calmed down Bacon after the news related to their ancestral DNA analysis broke out. “As long as we’re not first cousins, it’s fine," she assured. “I wasn’t in the headspace to take it as flattery,” Bacon reacted. “I kind of felt like it was a joke at my expense, you know. Can you believe that this loser can be connected to one of the great actors in history, you know, like Olivier or something like that in 6 Degrees? So, I didn’t look at it as a badge of honor.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rick Kern

Bacon went on to discover that he was also related to King Edward I, the “Hammer of the Scots,” who was his 22nd great-grandfather. “You and Brad Pitt are 13th cousins twice removed,” the host told the North Star actor next. “You and President Obama share a common ancestor named Anthony Woolhouse. You are 12th cousins, three times removed.” Bacon replied, “No kidding. I knew I wasn’t getting enough respect.”

36 years with my love @kyrasedgwick. Here’s to forever of relaxin’ with you. pic.twitter.com/u4pQRvJZ5A — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 4, 2024

In 2017, Sedgwick made a light note about the news while attending the Television Critics Association’s summer press. She was promoting her ABC Drama Ten Days in the Valley. “I figured I was going to be related to Kevin Bacon — I mean, most white people are related, ultimately,” Sedgwick said, as per Observer. “I wasn’t surprised, honestly. Frankly, I figured that was part the reason that they wanted to do both of us. I had to act surprised.” During an interview with Today, the couple revealed that there is no real reason behind their successful marriage, "No secret. Never have the secret,” Bacon joked, “The secret is don’t ask a celebrity on how to stay married.”

Did I mention it's 1,404 weeks since we tied the knot @kyrasedgwick kikkosedg #LikeFineWine pic.twitter.com/AERiyypziM — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 4, 2015

"The challenge is knowing that one of us will be alone one day," Sedgwick noted. “The truth is, one of us will be alone and that’s heartbreaking." “I don’t think it’s bad to have a death practice, honestly, to know that you’re going to die one day. So, today is the day that you’re going to remember that and do something different. Just cherish. It just helps to cherish,” she added. "We do. I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities. I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing. We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's truth," Sedgwick told People in 2020.