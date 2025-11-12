Kentucky Man Arrested After Mother Was Found “Rotting” in Recliner Surrounded by Trash

A Kentucky man has been accused of leaving his mother rotting in a reclining chair for months as maggots ate her flesh. Jeremy Cook, 38, is facing charges for neglecting his mother and making her live in deplorable conditions for months.

Cook was arrested and charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult in connection with his mother’s dire health condition and deplorable living conditions. The woman was found with several neglected wounds on her body.

A Kentucky man was arrested after authorities say his mother was found rotting in a reclining chair inside a home that was filled with trash. When speaking to investigators, the suspect reportedly said he cared for his mother daily. Jeremy Cook of Mount Vernon pic.twitter.com/dIidTogsdl — ⏰0HOUR⏰ (@0HOUR1__) November 9, 2025

The condition of the house reportedly wasn’t much better. Emergency responders said the wooden floor was rotting and riddled with holes, while piles of trash filled the rooms, making the home nearly uninhabitable.

The elderly woman was rescued by Rockcastle County EMS after being found in horrifying conditions inside the Mount Vernon residence she shared with her son. According to the report, she was discovered wearing a soiled diaper while sitting in a recliner surrounded by trash.

Jeremy Cook, who served as his mother’s primary caregiver, came under investigation after authorities received a call on October 20 reporting that the woman was experiencing shortness of breath.

When EMS crews arrived, they were met with a deeply disturbing scene. A WLEX report described how paramedics found “maggots crawling on the chair and on her body.”

Emergency responders said the woman appeared to have been left in the same spot for an extended period. A criminal report stated that she “had been in the recliner for approximately two months.”

The woman also suffered from a large, untreated wound on her leg. Once transported to the hospital, doctors noted that her hair was severely matted and her overall hygiene indicated prolonged neglect. The elderly woman had numerous wounds and dried blood on her body, according to a WKYT report.

⚠️WARNING: This post describes severe elder neglect. A Kentucky man has been arrested for felony neglect after his elderly mother was brought to a hospital suffering from severe wounds and infections due to allegedly deplorable living conditions. Jeremy Cook, 38, was the… pic.twitter.com/nMLQt3on5x — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 6, 2025

Upon interrogation by local law enforcement, Cook claimed that he bathed his mother twice a week and also changed her diaper three times a day. Jeremy Cook was arrested on October 31 after the police conducted an investigation surrounding the case.

His bond was set at $50,000 by a judge, and he is now awaiting his next court date.