Kentucky Man Arrested After Disturbing Threats Against Donald Trump Surface Online

An assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life was reportedly foiled after authorities arrested a man with unregistered firearms who allegedly made disturbing threats against the president. A Kentucky man, Kadrioan Santiago, was arrested earlier this week for threatening ICE agents and Donald Trump. Santiago had made various threats of violence on his Instagram account that prompted authorities to take action.

Law & Crime cited a DOJ report highlighting the threats Santiago was making. “Santiago, under the username ‘kadi_skating,’ had been posting a series of politically violent threats and statements on Instagram between January 2026 and late March 2026,” the DOJ report revealed.

🧐Man arrested after vowing to kill Trump and feed his face to stray dogs. According to Law&Crime, Kadrioan Santiago, 23, faces federal charges tied to alleged threats made across social media over several months.

Santiago was taken into custody on April 14 following a traffic… pic.twitter.com/VYqPQD8cxN — Sumner (@renmusb1) April 20, 2026

“Among other things, Santiago threatened to cut President Donald Trump’s face with a razor blade, pull his skin off and feed the skin to stray dogs; threatened to kill the next member of law enforcement who interacted with him; encouraged others to shoot at ICE agents; and threatened to kill ICE agents himself.”

The Lexington, Kentucky, man stated that he is “filled with political violence” and that “no one is spared” from the wrath he wishes to inflict on people. “STUFF A GRENADE IN THEIR AHH AND BLOW IT UP,” Santiago wrote in a March 2 post on Instagram. “I’ll defend your queer rights with my guns.”

Death threats have become an increasingly common part of the political landscape. In fact, Pope Leo received a wave of death threats amid his online battle with Trump. However, in Santiago’s case, the threats escalated when their nature, combined with the weapons and tactical gear, made the situation alarming. “I will actually drag a razor blade down your face and slip it under your skin and pull your skin off, cook it and feed it to some stray dogs,” Santiago wrote in a March 27 post.

Other posts showed Santiago urging people to shoot “the necks, legs, and arms of ICE agents.” Following Kristi Noem’s firing as DHS Secretary, reports suggest that violence by ICE agents has remained under scrutiny, with concerns over the agency’s use of force continuing to surface. The FBI received information on Santiago’s “politically violent threats” and began an investigation on April 3.

The Lexington man had allegedly been posting pictures of firearms with captions like “Registered car, unregistered firearms.” Santiago was arrested during a routine traffic stop by deputies of the Garrard County Sheriff’s Office on April 14. The Sheriff’s office reported that Santiago was found with a “handgun, an AR-15-style rifle, an additional long gun, multiple magazines, a Kevlar helmet, gas masks, and various survival gear.”

CASE UPDATE from @FBILouisville: Kentucky Man Arrested and Federally Charged with Threatening to Assault and Murder President Trump and Law Enforcement Officers According to the criminal complaint, Kadrioan Serainity Santiago, 23, began posting threatening communication in… pic.twitter.com/3o7Em7oLsN — FBI (@FBI) April 20, 2026

“To those who choose to hide behind the anonymity of a screen to unleash threats against the President of the United States, other government officials, and law enforcement, the FBI will find you,” FBI Special Agent Olivia Olson said in a statement. “It is against the law to post threatening communications online, and the FBI and our partners will use every available resource to identify, locate, and arrest those who choose to do so.”

Donald Trump has yet to comment on the matter.