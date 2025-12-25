Kensington Palace Teases Kate Middleton’s ‘Surprise Duet’ — Netizens Wonder ‘Whose Hand Is This?’

Ahead of Kate Middleton‘s Christmas carol concert, Kensington Palace had teased something special, and fans had questions. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a short clip on December 23, which sparked some excitement among eager royal fans.

The video showed a room decorated for the holidays, and a pair of hands, one of which had a large ring resting on a piano. “A special duet…” the caption read, hinting at something exciting.

The new drop came after another post about the piano earlier in the morning. Kensington Palace described it as a small “tease” for something “exciting.”

The images shared on the royal couple’s social media unveiled a festively decorated piano with candles and a Christmas tree adorning the surroundings. There was not much in the caption except for two simple emojis: a piano and a music note.

The surprise is set to be unveiled on Princess Catherine’s Together At Christmas carol service. The event will air on ITV at 7:25 pm local time on Christmas Eve.

A special duet…💕 pic.twitter.com/nVURjCAjdp — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2025

“Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas tonight at 7.25 pm on @ITV and @ITVX,” the official account for Prince and Princess Wales commented under the piano images. Fans are curious to know who would be Kate’s partner for the special duet.

“Going to be trying to figure out for hours, whose hand this is with Catherine’s,” one eager X user wrote. Another guessed, “Catherine and Charlotte?“ A third agreed, “It’s Catherine & Charlotte. I recognize both hands.“

“Beautiful Catherine back on the piano. I can’t wait. It has become a Christmas Eve ritual over the last few years to watch the Carol service Also, the other hand looks like a child, is this a mummy daughter duet??“ wrote another fan.

Apart from the special duet, the exciting event will feature two community films. One of them would focus on students from London’s Platinum Performing Arts, who performed in the carol service.

The other one would feature an artist from Fleetwood, Lancashire, who hosts a special Christmas dinner for those alone during the holidays.

🎹🎵 pic.twitter.com/0BsKlyvDQ4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2025

All the artists will be receiving letters from Catherine inviting them to the service. Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is also expected to be at the event. He will narrate the service after Kate Middleton’s introduction.

Kate Middleton has previously shown off her piano skills at festive concerts. In 2021, she received much praise for her heartwarming performance at a Westminster Abbey service. So, fans are eagerly waiting to witness her at her Christmas carol along with the surprise duet artist.