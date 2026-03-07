Kennedy Center Orchestra Chief Quits After Trump’s Turbulent Overhaul

Jean Davidson, the executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, is leaving her position after nearly two years. She described the past year as “really hard” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following President Donald Trump’s controversial overhaul.

Davidson confirmed her departure in comments to The New York Times. She started looking for a new job months ago as difficulties increased at the Washington arts center after Trump became chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board and appointed political ally Richard Grenell as its president.

“It’s no secret that this has been a really hard year,” Davidson said. “So I started looking for a new opportunity several months ago.”

Davidson, who joined the orchestra 2023, managed operations for one of the country’s leading symphonic groups. The orchestra performs regularly at the Kennedy Center and serves as the resident orchestra for many of the venue’s large-scale productions, including classical concerts, special events, and collaborations with visiting artists.

Her departure comes during a tumultuous time at the Kennedy Center following Trump’s changes to its leadership. Earlier this year, the president announced he would become chairman of the board, a rare move for a sitting president, and soon appointed Grenell as president of the performing arts complex.

These changes caused internal conflicts within the institution, as reported by The New York Times and other news outlets. Staff members and artists voiced their frustration over the political shake-up and the uncertainty about the center’s future.

The Kennedy Center, located along the Potomac River in Washington, acts as the nation’s cultural hub and hosts thousands of performances each year. It includes multiple venues and organizations, such as the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera.

Trump defended the leadership changes as an effort to reshape the institution and broaden its programming. The White House stated that the administration aimed to provide new direction and leadership to the center.

Davidson did not directly criticize the administration in her remarks but acknowledged the challenges of navigating the transition period. Her comments suggested she had started planning her departure months before it became public.

Before joining the National Symphony Orchestra, Davidson held leadership roles at various major performing arts organizations, including orchestras and music institutions across the United States. Her time in Washington coincided with a period when arts organizations nationwide have worked to stabilize their finances and audiences after challenges from the pandemic.

The Kennedy Center has not yet announced a permanent successor to lead the orchestra’s administrative operations. Officials are expected to begin the search for Davidson’s replacement while the organization prepares for upcoming concert seasons.

