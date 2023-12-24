Numerous sources have disclosed the end of Kendall Jenner's relationship with Bad Bunny. However, within the inner circle of The Kardashians star, this separation didn't come as a surprise. Despite their relationship lasting less than a year before the split, those closely connected to the supermodel had anticipated the end of their romance well in advance. “Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” a source said. However, as per US Weekly's report, sources have uncertainty regarding whether the relationship has concluded permanently.

Jenner and Bad Bunny's romantic ties surfaced in February, when they were seen together on a Beverly Hills outing. Following this, their public appearances continued, frequenting private events and gracing NBA games while being captured by the cameras. Moving on, their romance gained momentum, marked by sightings of the duo horseback riding and sharing close moments at Coachella, igniting the flames of their relationship. Despite intentionally maintaining a low profile regarding their relationship, their connection appeared robust and thriving until recent confirmations from various sources disclosed their separation. According to the insider, “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

Their relationship was hidden from the public for a long time, as both Jenner and the Diles rapper consciously avoided affirming or refuting their romantic status. Furthermore, according to the reports by OK! magazine, during an interview with a media outlet, the rapper shed light on his decision to remain quiet regarding their romantic involvement. Their cautious approach persisted, even as they were photographed together at a Met Gala after-party in New York City and maintained closeness while navigating the red carpet at this high-profile event.

Page Six also unveiled that lately, both Jenner and her partner had been pursuing their paths, causing a gradual fading of their relationship. Furthermore, hints of a potential split emerged when Jenner initially sparked rumors in mid-November by posting a cryptic message on her Instagram, adding to the speculation surrounding their status. The message read, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.” Additionally, incredibly demanding careers have marked their bustling professional lives as celebrities.

As per insights from a Hollywood Life source, Jenner and Bad Bunny find themselves caught up in extreme schedules, recognizing their youthful phase and the myriad of personal adventures awaiting them before contemplating any thoughts of settling into a committed relationship. Their parting ways, however, transpired without any negativity, as they continued to hold genuine wishes for each other's success and happiness. Meanwhile, Jenner and Bunny earlier came together in a partnership with Gucci for the brand's travel collection, spotlighting their collective ventures within the fashion realm.

