Kendall Jenner won’t be keeping up with her sisters in the beauty business!

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Kendall Jenner elaborated on her decision to diverge from her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, in not pursuing the creation of her beauty enterprise. The 27-year-old supermodel shared that although she enjoys experimenting with makeup, she harbors no aspirations to embark on her cosmetics venture.

“I love wearing makeup and playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products, I think I’ll leave that to the pros who know what they’re doing and have a passion for it — like my sisters,” In her cover story for W Magazine in September 2023, Kendall explained.

Kylie, aged 26, introduced her eponymous brand in 2014 and opted to divest 51 percent of her business to Coty Inc. for a substantial $600 million in November 2019. “The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” Kylie told at the time, per US Weekly. Kim, aged 42, introduced SKKN by Kim in June 2022 following the closure of KKW Beauty in 2021. "I'm excited to finally introduce to you SKKN by Kim, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” Kim shared, revealing the line via Instagram.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.” Kim went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity," Kendall added.

Meanwhile, Kendall has set her sights on a different path. In 2021, she made her entry into the world of spirits with her own brand, 818 Tequila. In an interview with Forbes after the launch of her beverage, Kendall clarified her intention to create a gender-neutral, women-driven brand within a traditionally male-dominated industry. "I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it. It was celebratory in our household. When I got older, I started exploring the space … and I was always trying wide varieties of tequila … Coming from such a female-dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life," she told the publication.

Apart from her Tequila brand venture, Kendall is also carving out her presence in the beauty industry, having recently inked a partnership deal with the world's largest beauty corporation, L'Oréal Paris. In July, the reality star was appointed as one of the global ambassadors for the French conglomerate. "I've learned to be a leader, and to recognize that my energy affects everybody else's energy, It's about keeping it positive, uplifting, and really driven. I want everybody to feel inspired at all times, so I've been learning how to play that role and be that person for the whole team," Kendall told W about her recent collaboration.

