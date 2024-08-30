Kendall and Kylie Jenner Become Aunties Again- But the Baby's 'Nutty' Name Has Fans Wondering

Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie have recently welcomed a new addition to the family. A baby girl was born at their half-brother Brandon Jenner's home and his wife Cayley. The good news was shared on social media by her happy father along with the baby girl's snap and other details. However, the cuteness of the newborn was quickly dwarfed by her food-inspired name.

The girl was fast asleep in the photograph, curled up in her soft blanket, and wearing a beanie. Alongside it, Brandon announced, "She's here. Joan Almond Jenner. Named after Cayley's beloved grandma (Joanie). Born at home in a flash, just the most amazing experience for mama and baby girl. A beautiful, gentle birth. 9 lbs 2 oz, 21 1/2 inches long. Perfect little peanut, we couldn't be more in love. And the kids are absolutely thrilled to have a baby sister. Welcome to our world, sweet baby love," per The Sun.

However, fans on Instagram quickly noticed the "nutty" detail in her middle name, Almond, and roasted the little girl for her weird moniker. One user, @laura.ashby.savage, questioned, "Where does the Almond come from?" @officialnatoooli echoed, "[I] was thinking the same thing." Meanwhile, this one user, @beachsand130, couldn't wait for an answer and guessed, "I was wondering too. I figured maybe Caitlyn loves almonds or she craved them during her pregnancy." @its_spd laughed, "I read that as Joy Almond." A curious fan, @kaylawayxox, inquired, "Does Almond have a significant meaning or just named after the nut?"

But it's safe to say, that the criticism was overpowered by an outpouring of love for the baby. To begin with, Aunt Kylie, @kyliejenner, reacted with a heart-eye emoji. While most of the comments echoed "Congratulations" for the new parents, some others were more heartwarming like @stoked1000 gushed, "Such sweet squeaky noises and soft skin. Another beautiful Jenner girl!! We are all in love all over again."

Although Brandon didn't directly address the questions regarding the name, He initially mentioned that the baby girl was named after her maternal great-grandmother. Further, grandmother Linda Thompson, Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner's ex-wife, explained in her post, "She is named after the matriarch of Cayley's family, her grandmother - who is in Heaven shining down on us!" She's the couple's third child as they are already parents to twins- Bo and Sam.

The 43-year-old is a singer/songwriter and a TV personality. He is half-brother to Kendall and Kylie along with Brody- who are sons of Jenner with Thompson. Although the Jenner boys may not be a regular face in The Kardashians, they were spotted in a handful of episodes from the past. But the relationship hasn't been a smooth one since Jenner met Kardashian matriarch Kris in 1991.

In his book, Brandon complained, "After dad met and married Kris, [the] family became a business for him, and I stayed away [for] most of my teenage years. I didn't want to be part of their dynamic. I know now, though, that Dad was pretty unhappy in that house and felt like [she] wasn't treated well," per Us Weekly.