Kelly Osbourne Ditches Signature Hair for Wild Makeover — Internet Reacts

Ultimate diva and media personality Kelly Osbourne recently stunned fans with her new look. She donned a dramatic new blonde hairstyle on social media, and it was a transformation so striking that many said they barely recognized her. The transformation comes just days after Kelly and her mother, Sharon, paid tribute to her late father on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Kelly flaunted her platinum-blonde hair while reading the children’s book “The Dog With No Fur,” a story centered on kindness and self-acceptance. She also showed her slimmer figure in a V-neck top and high-waisted pants. Until this makeover, Kelly stuck to her signature bold hues, from purple to silver.

Fans flooded social media in shock. “Whuuuuuuuut … this CAN NOT be Kelly??” one user wrote. “No way is that Kelly!!!! Oh no …” another user added. Others compared her look to Joan Rivers and her mother.

Dear Lord, when did Kelly Osbourne turn into a Mad Magazine caricature of Tammy Faye baker or the crypt keeper in the Dolly Parton wig? Ozempic should only be for people who actually need it not selfish delusional, or mentally unstable celebritiespic.twitter.com/TiJrkD3YdS — Kevin Apollo #Ironshogun #TheDadTitan #Colosseum (@WarDogApollo) December 9, 2025

As per sources, Kelly always had the healthy grungy look as she always loved to experiment with her fashion, hair color and makeup choices. Yet, in an event in London, she looks much leaner and completely different.

Many fans questioned if the media personality was on Ozempic, the popular celebrity weight loss drug and that “she had gone too far” with it. In a candid chat with Extra, Kelly Osbourne said, “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum ( Sharon) took Ozempic.”

Furthermore, she clarified that she had gestational diabetes and she was advised to lose the weight ( she lost 85 pounds) she gained during pregnancy, otherwise she was at risk of developing diabetes. Kelly Osbourne has been engaged to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, whom she met in 2022, and the couple shares a son. The duo got engaged in July 2025.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved drug prescribed only for type 2 diabetes and not specifically for weight loss. Yet many people, including celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, have used the drug to manage their weight and deal with food cravings. The drug is not a magic bullet but a tool to help drop pounds faster.

Furthermore, the weight loss drugs come with a series of side effects, which include erectile dysfunction, personality shifts, and physical changes in the body due to rapid weight loss, development of the Ozempic mouth, etc.

The middle child of the Osbournes appeared in several reality shows, including their MTV reality show “The Osbournes”, which aired from 2002 to 2005. She also worked alongside her late father Ozzy in their televised global tour that is documented in the series “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.”

Evergreen Black Sabbath rockstar John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne, who was also known as the Prince of Darkness, died at his home in Buckinghamshire on the morning of 22 July 2025.

He was suffering from several health issues for a long time, including Parkinson’s disease and other artery issues. Following her father’s death, in the father-daughter duet “Changes” debuted at number 8 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart.