In a legal triumph, Kelly Clarkson prevails in her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who is now mandated to reimburse millions in purportedly overcharged fees for gigs secured during their marriage. Legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Blackstock, who managed Clarkson's career, must return $2,641,374 in overcharged commission.

The labor commissioner in California concluded that Blackstock overstepped his managerial role by procuring opportunities for Clarkson, a responsibility traditionally designated for agents. While Blackstock plans to appeal the decision, the commissioner stated that only agents, not managers, can lawfully secure talent roles, with a few exceptions. Details of the overcharged fees include Blackstock earning $1.98 million in commission from Clarkson's role on The Voice, compared with a mere $93.30 for her hosting of the Billboard Music Awards. The legal dispute arose in December 2020 when Clarkson accused Blackstock of fraudulent managerial practices, a claim he denied.

The legal argument included Clarkson's The Voice, appearances in ads for Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, and also her Billboard Music Awards responsibilities. The labor commissioner emphasized that Blackstock "crossed the line" by acting as both manager and agent. Following the resolution of their divorce in March 2022, the legal triumph comes as a culmination of a contentious custody dispute involving their 9-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 7-year-old son, Remington "Remy" Alexander.

Clarkson, who recently released the cathartic album Chemistry, addressed her relationship status with fans in September, confirming she is not currently dating. Expressing satisfaction with her single status, she acknowledged the challenges of starting anew after envisioning a lifelong partnership. The singer previously revealed that she forewarned her ex-husband about what to expect from the album before its release. In an exclusive with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on The Today Show, the Stronger singer revealed that the couple had a "little text exchange" before the release of her deeply emotional and confessional studio album, Chemistry, which came out on June 23.

Clarkson shared that the 'autobiographical' songs took roughly three years to make as she did not feel ready to go public about her painful divorce with Blackstock. The singer eventually decided the right time to release the album. Before that, however, she sent a "warning" to her ex about the "intimate" contents of the album. She told the hosts, “We did have a little text exchange about it. I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one (thing).’ Do you know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now, there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens, for all of us.”

