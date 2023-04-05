Kelly Clarkson Throws Shade at Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In Upcoming Single "Mine"

American Idol winner and alum, Kelly Clarkson threw some serious shade at her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock in a teaser for her new song Mine from her upcoming album Chemistry. In a recent Twitter thread posted by the singer, Clarkson is found singing an Acapella snippet of the song.

Clarkson revealed that this much-awaited track will be out on April 14. According to US Magazine, her album Chemistry reveals all the ups and downs of her relationship with Blackstock - the good, the bad, and the ugly; a concoction of all her feelings in one album.

Clarkson had previously said, about the album that she believes a relationship shouldn't be brought down to a single thing and wants to share all of it. "[Chemistry] might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson explained. “I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship." She mentioned how after 3 years of hard work, both the song and the album will be available soon to fans.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The music manager and American Idol alum began dating back in 2011. Fast-forward to 2012, the couple took the next step in their relationship and got engaged, and they said "I do" the following year. They welcomed their first daughter River in the year 2014, followed by the birth of their son Remington in the year 2016 in April. Blackstock still shares his two children - Savannah and Seth - from his previous marriage with ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

The couple was always seen as having a happy relationship in their timeline, and they were not ones to hide their relationship from the media. In the past, Clarkson even revealed details about how often they have sex on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2019. They were assumed to have a perfect relationship and marriage but unfortunately, all that changed after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and the couple faced "irreconcilable differences" that lead to problems escalating to a point of no return.

Following this, the couple announced their shocking divorce in 2020 after 7 years of marriage. After their split, the couple entered a legal battle for the custody of their children, which ended with Clarkson winning complete custody of her children, along with receiving a payment of $1.4 million and an additional $115,000 thousand on grounds of spousal support until 2024. The ruling also earned Blackstock visitation rights once a month, along with a payment of $45,601 thousand for child support until their children are 18 or become financially independent.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by JC Olivera

Clarkson recently opened up about how Divorce really "rips a person apart" on a podcast Angie Martinez, IRL. She's seen being utterly vulnerable with her feelings about the divorce and unveils how it wasn't an overnight decision to end things with her ex-husband. She further adds how she didn't want to "make it work but make it beautiful" and how through a looking glass everything seems easy but in reality, it was extremely hard for her to fall in love with someone and it did not work out. She also talks about how difficult it is to navigate through this journey even though she attempts at being vocal and honest about her feelings.