The high-profile relationship between Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has become the talk of the town, but Kelly Clarkson found herself in some controversy when people accused her of criticizing Swift and Kelce's budding romance. But the TV host has since offered a public apology and clarified that she did not intend to bash or slam the famous pair. Addressing the backlash, Clarkson stated: "Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news… Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone's romance. I am pro-romance. Yay romance!" The American Idol alum went on to explain that her comments were simply a request to focus more on football when watching the sport. It seems Clarkson did not mean to offend or take aim at the tabloid-grabbing couple that everyone is so excited about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

The Because of You singer caused a stir with comments she made on The Kelly Clarkson Show about gossip overshadowing football in the NFL. On her talk show, the 41-year-old had quipped, "It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching." Clarkson claimed broadcasters were focusing more on news that had nothing to do with the games themselves, joking that they shifted to discussing 'gossip' between plays, as per Page Six.

📺| Kelly Clarkson talking to Bowen Yang about Taylor being on SNL with Travis. She called RED "a great album". They also talked about the Eras Tour breaking records:



"So the (Eras Tour) movie came out & it busted all these records which is not shocking- it's Taylor. I love… pic.twitter.com/LBhLwr8qlE — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 20, 2023

Taylor Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium last week provided a ratings boost for the NFL. Her presence generated record social media engagement for the league during the regular season. On Sunday night, the pop phenom is expected to attend the Chiefs-Jets game as well. "I knew that it would definitely create a stir, but I don't think any of us realize just the extent of how far and wide this would go," said Ian Trombetta, the NFL's SVP of Social, Influencer, and Content Marketing. He told CBS Sports: "Another thing that's been a little surprising is that it really hasn't slowed down. It's continued to build in this momentum of conversation."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Taylor Swift's high-profile involvement with the NFL star has exceeded expectations, driving engagement and setting records. Her ongoing appearances continue to benefit the league tremendously. In addition to her NFL appearances, Swift and Kelce have been making headlines as apparent lovebirds. The two have been spotted out together frequently, even holding hands. Relationship speculation began swirling in September when Swift was photographed sitting with Kelce's mother at a Chiefs game on September 24. Since then, the rumored couple has continued to fuel relationship talk by being seen together often. So, between her NFL publicity and the dating rumors with Kelce, Swift has been all over the news lately, dominating headlines across the entertainment and sports worlds.

