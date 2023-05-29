Katy Perry Buys $11M Los Angeles Penthouse with Wood Accents and Stylish Home Theater

Katy Perry is expanding her California dreams. The "American Idol" judge recently splurged $11 million on a "junior penthouse" in Sierra Towers skyscraper. The 3,000-square-foot swanky condo formerly belonged to Jen Kao, the daughter of billionaire Garmin founder Min Kao. Kao had purchased the high-rise property in 2016 for an estimated $9.3 million.

According to Dirt, Kao customized the condo to her taste before putting it on the market earlier this year at an estimated $12.5 million. Located strategically at the Hollywood intersection, the 31-storey building was designed by popular architect Jack A. Charney in 1965. It famously connects Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills and the western end of the Sunset Strip. Perry will be sharing the stunning condo with longtime partner Orlando Bloom and will also be neighbor to other famous Hollywood A-listers, including Adam Sandler, the Osbournes and Mary Heart.

According to Mansion Global, the spacious condo comes with three full-size bathrooms and two bedrooms. This stunning hardwood-designed condo include all-wood shelving, kitchen cabinets, a wet bar hewn entirely from exotic zebra wood for indoor entertainment and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

The main attraction is the red-velvet home theater with luxurious seating. However, the condo highlight for the "fitness freak" pop diva has got to be the custom built-in yoga wall for practicing meditation and maintaining an early morning physical fitness routine. The airy condo comes with floors and doors designed in black walnut hardwood. One can escape the chaos of the Los Angeles streets with automated blackout shades with steel windows for privacy. Enormous glass doors open straight into a spacious balcony that offers unrestricted views of the sprawling LA Hills.

Other features that make the modern condo unique are the sleek wood-walled kitchen with a marble breakfast island and countertop. The chef-size cooking space comes with premium appliances and a walk-in pantry. There is also a private office tucked away from the main living space offering enough quiet area for work. The master suite features an ensuite marble bathroom.

The 3,000-square-foot bespoke residence in the sky is created by combining two smaller condo units, expanding it into one large living space with two huge bedrooms and three bathrooms. The scenic building also offers residents and guests their own 24/7 door service and world-class amenities including valet parking, a saltwater pool and a fitness center.

Perry is known to invest in the real estate market; last year, she sold a Beverly Hills home for an estimated $18 million. She currently resides in Montecito, where three years ago she purchased a $14 million estate with ocean views near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home. The previous owner of the Sierra Towers luxurious condo, Jen Kao, moved to a hilltop Beverly Hills mansion she bought several years ago from Jodie Foster.