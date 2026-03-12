Katy Perry Says ‘I Am Looking Forward to Seeing You’ After Fan Considers Selling Ticket Due to Financial Issue

Pop star Katy Perry is receiving criticism online after responding to a fan’s post about financial hardship with a blunt one-line sentence that some have called “tone-deaf.”

The singer replied to a fan on X who shared they were struggling financially and might need to sell their ticket to Perry’s concert. The user wrote that rising living costs were making it difficult to keep up financially and suggested they were close to selling their ticket and giving up their spot at the show.

“I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world, like I cannot afford to live at this rate, and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket,” the fan named Ria wrote.

Katy Perry responded to the concern, writing: “But I am looking forward to seeing you!”

The grim reply drew backlash online, as people said the I Kissed a Girl singer’s words seemed out of touch with what the fan was going through. Critics also said her quick response did not show much empathy, especially after being a celebrity.

One user wrote, “God, you are so out of touch. Someone is clearly going through it and your best response is ‘but im looking forward to seeing you!’. Gross. Do better.”

According to UNILAD, another user wrote, “If you ‘loved her’, you’d give her a VIP Meet and Greet Package and tell her to sell the ticket so she could have extra money to enjoy the show. “This is so tone deaf,” a third user added.

However, not everyone agreed with the complaints. Some fans stood up for Katy Perry, saying that famous people get criticized no matter what they write on social media.

“You’d be calling her performative the second she helped publicly. You’re just looking for a reason to be mad,” a supporter added.

While other people were busy being debating over Perry’s response, Ria was far from being upset. Instead, she replied to Perry with “I love you,” and later thanked others for their attention as the post gained traction online.

Ria claimed that she was surprised to get a reply from Perry and acknowledged that a shout-out from her idol meant much more to her than going to the concert to watch her live.

“Honestly didn’t expect to wake up to find Katy saw my tweet. How? I don’t know but I’m grateful and I hope it helps others too,” Ria wrote.

Perry also sparked online chatter for her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The went Instagram official in December 2025 after being spotted together in July 2025, sending fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, the pop also also escaped a serious accident during one of her concerts in San Francisco last year. A prop reportedly malfunctioned while she was performing her hit song Roar during her Lifetimes Tour.

The singer was riding a large butterfly-shaped prop above the crowd when it suddenly tilted and dropped several feet, briefly throwing her off balance.

Perry briefly halted the performance while the structure remained suspended, then signaled she was safe before continuing with her funky performance.

Later, she addressed the incident on Instagram, sharing a blurry close-up picture of her reaction with the caption: “Good night San Francisco.”