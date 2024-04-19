Katy Perry Reveals Her Top Choice for Her 'American Idol' Replacement

Pop superstar Katy Perry is abdicating her judge's throne on American Idol. In an interview with E! News, she expressed her admiration for Jelly Roll. He is a singer and rapper who made waves in the country music. Perry was particularly impressed by his persuasive abilities. She suggested he could excel in any role given to him, be it presidency to pastoral duties. She fondly mentioned, "He could sell me anything."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

"I was convinced at anything he said," stated Perry. "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him." “To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!” stated Perry. She wants her replacement to possess this one trait, regardless of who it is. She said, "I want a truth teller," "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way." Although she suggested before that her exit from the show is merely temporary in an interview with Good Morning America, saying, it's just "For now."

@taylorswift13 taylor i like to see you be the next american idol judge with lionel ritchie and luke bryan



you be the perfect match after katie perry leaving — Tiger Rules (@TigerRules7) April 9, 2024

Perry, who had recently disclosed that her vacation is temporary, was asked by GMA journalist Will Reeve who she thought would be a great replacement judge. Reeve asked, "You're irreplaceable, but what type of person would you hope the show picks?" Perry quipped that he needed someone who could "put up with Luke and Lionel, that's all," according to The Sun. The singer of Smile told them to "keep her seat warm," and Lionel Richie promised to keep Perry's position maintained. After the show's 15-season run on Fox ended in 2018, ABC revived American Idol, and the singer joined Luke Bryan and Richie as judges. The return of Perry, Bryan, and Richie as judges for season 22 was officially confirmed by ABC in July 2023.

According to People, Perry first hinted at her departure from the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she announced her departure after seven seasons. She also mentioned that she would be releasing new songs later in 2024. According to Perry, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol." "I mean I love Idol so much." She gave Jimmy Kimmel a wink. "It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?" Perry answered. "Well, they’ll find out tonight!," she stated in response to a query about what her colleagues Idol judges Bryan and Richie had to say about her leaving. Her fellow judges "know that I have some things planned for this year," she continued. "So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all popstar girlies!”