Russel Brand has been in the hot seat recently after several allegations were levied against him that accused the Bedtime Stories actor of rape and sexual assault. While numerous outlets have delved deep into the actor's past while reporting on this subject, it's worth noting that Brand's ex-wife, Roar singer Katy Perry, with whom he was involved between 2009 and 2012, hasn’t made an appearance in public or on social media. But it appears she’s back on the 'gram after all, as The Sun has reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

The Rise singer took to Instagram to promote a fresh new line of stunning boots from her footwear line, famously known as Katy Perry Collections. The Grammy winner shared an arcade-themed picture of herself flaunting the new line of retro-vibed boots. She appeared to be donning a breathtaking oversized faux fur coat. Beneath that, she seemed to be wearing a blue and tan colored bodysuit. Her jet black hair was let free; to complete her look, she wore items from her collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections)

The singer was atop a metallic scooter with grey and black color combinations. Perry leaned forward with her elbow resting on one side of the vehicle’s handle while the other was covered by the coat. An expression of pure confidence was registered on her face as she posed for the picture. She stood in front of an illuminated street that was bathed in red and blue light, respectively. The set was impressively designed to resemble a dark street, with Perry as the highlight amid it all.

The musical talent also shared many photos that showed the numerous colors the boots are available in. As per her post, these stylish shoes come in black, pink, and, of course, a variant of blue. Each piece is carefully crafted to be above the ankle and has a transparent heel attached to it at the bottom. They’re priced at a reasonable amount of $139 each, as per the official website. Perry captioned the post with, “Scootin' n bootin'” and attached an emoji of a blue scooter and a single brown boot. She concluded her caption by tagging her footwear line.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julien Hekimian

The Bon Appetit singer reportedly met with Brand back in 2009; the two fell in love and went on to date for nearly a year. In 2010, the former couple decided to get married in an intimate wedding ceremony in India. Sadly, their marriage met its end in 2012 when the former couple decided to officially file for divorce after 14 months.

As per reports, Brand dumped Perry on text just mere moments before her performance on stage during New Year's Eve. The moment was caught on camera and featured in the Chained To The Rhythm singer’s documentary in 2012: Katy Perry: Part of Me. As of now, Perry or her representatives haven’t responded to any of the recent claims against her ex-husband.

