Kathy Griffin Accuses Kanye West of 'Controlling' Wife Bianca Censori, Says She Has 'No Voice'

Kathy Griffin, the famous comedian, has sparked concerns about Kanye West’s alleged influence over his “wife,” Bianca Censori, indicating that Censori has “no voice” In a candid TikTok video shared on Thursday, Griffin delved into her observations about their relationship and her apprehensions regarding Censor’s seemingly limited role. Griffin commenced her video by acknowledging West’s eccentricity and penchant for the unconventional. Still, she vigorously expressed her belief that West had crossed a line in shaping her wife’s public image. The comedian’s primary concern is rooted in the revealing outfits worn by Censori, reminiscent of the provocative styles often associated with West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Referring to the controversial pictures of Censori in sheer attire and pantyhose, Griffin admitted that Censori possesses an enviable physique. However, she couldn’t help but point out the striking similarities between Censori and Kim. Griffin asserts, “We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right?” she asked. “I see those photos when she is in that pantyhose and likes not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through. So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her, I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever.”

According to Page Six, Griffin was not at all hesitant in addressing the recent viral incident involving West and Censori during their boat ride in Italy. She said, “When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that to me just reeks of abuse,” The comedian didn’t stop there; she scrutinized certain outfits Censori had recently worn, such as a pillow used as a top and a daring thong bodysuit paired with a fluffy headdress at a fashion show. Griffin asked her audience to reflect on whether such fashion attempts were signaling the controlling influence exerted by West.

Griffin continued, “I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do,” As of now, representatives of West have not released any statement in response to Griffin’s remarks. Speculations about Censor’s lifestyle and behavior have also been raised by some of her friends.

One source revealed, “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]. Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.” Despite their efforts to reach out to her, Censori has reportedly dismissed their concerns and told them to "F—k off." Some sources believe that Censori may perceive others as envious of her newfound fame.

