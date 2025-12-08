Kate Winslet Goes Off! Slams Hollywood’s Weight-Loss Drug Obsession as ‘Terrifying’

Kate Winslet got candid about weight loss drugs in her recent interview. The star noted how “terrifying” the attitude of the stars who rely on drugs is. She talked about the bleak reality behind the trend of how A-listers are straying away from themselves in an attempt to look perfect.

Winslet spoke to The Sunday Times about how so many stars are altering their bodies with multiple procedures in order to look a certain way. The star was asked about “today’s trend for women, injecting stuff into their faces and lips.”

She spoke about how she has always been an advocate for people being confident in their own skin after she had to face “bullying” for her looks. The star noted how “upset” she is about women who grace the screen who are changing the way they look in the same interview.

“But I feel like nobody cares anymore. No one’s listening because they’ve become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram. It upsets me so much,” she noted.

Kate pointed out how “devastating” the circumstances are at the moment. She also labelled the notion of someone’s self-esteem being bound up in how they look to be a frightening thing.

“And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape – but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs,” the Titanic star shared.

Digging deeper into Hollywood’s weight-loss pill obsession, the actress noted how some people in the industry are making the choice to be their authentic selves. “Others do everything they can to not be themselves,” she added.

Kate also noted how there’s so much more to the subject, one being the health concerns. She labelled these people’s disregard for their health as “terrifying.” The 50-year-old admitted that this is bothering her more than ever. “It is f**king chaos out there,” she emphasized.

The actress then explained how she dislikes more than women who are in the spotlight adopting this mentality, but women who are not. She gave the example of women who will save up “for Botox or the s**t they put in their lips,” which, according to her, is far worse.

Weight loss drugs have been a controversial choice to begin with. Many celebrities have taken that route and been harshly criticized for it. When the trend of taking Ozempic began in the entertainment industry, people questioned it from an ethical standpoint.

The rapidly growing trend was blamed for the supply shortage that was faced in the medical industry. The drug has been linked to serious side effects, including gastrointestinal issues, and potential thyroid or pancreatitis risks.