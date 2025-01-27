Kate Middleton is a real fighter! She’s better, and she’s back with a strong spirit and big hopes! The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, has now recovered after an intense battle with cancer. Middleton took to social media on March 22, 2024, to reveal that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The announcement came in the wake of intense media scrutiny following The Princess of Wales’ absence from royal duties after her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

However, now the news of her cancer being in remission showcases that good times are ahead for the Royal Family, who have survived innumerable challenges these past years. According to a source, Middleton is reportedly focused on ending the Royal Family feud that was ignited after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked controversy with their criticism of several royals, including Kate, in their Netflix documentary.

However, it’s believed that the mother of three is ready to move past it and start fresh with her brother and sister-in-law.

The source mentioned that Kate Middleton is also eager for Prince William to reconcile with his brother, who became estranged after Prince Harry’s unexpected step down from royal duties in 2020.

This rift was further fueled by several incidents, including Meghan Markle’s accusations against Kate Middleton and making hurtful remarks against her, as well as Prince William’s frustration with Harry and Meghan reportedly wanting royal status but distancing themselves from the Royal Family, and much more.

Previously, TMZ confirmed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex directly contacted the Princess of Wales upon hearing about her cancer diagnosis, but the situation was quite fragile within the family at the time.

Moreover, upon King Charles’ revelation of his cancer diagnosis in February and the commencement of treatment, Prince Harry flew to the UK to visit him, conveying his desire to reconcile with the family. Yet his attempt was perhaps unsuccessful.

As per The Mirror, Middleton is currently focused on her family after the bout of ill health, and insiders reveal that “She doesn’t want to hang on to bad blood, and she doesn’t want William walking around with that weight on his shoulders either.”

Additionally, the source suggested that Kate has become “desperate” for Princes William and Harry to reconnect. She thinks this is the only way the four of them “can make peace.”

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com reports that royal correspondent Katie Nicholl believes Princess Kate has the potential to serve as a “role model” and peacemaker for the strained relationship between the two brothers. Moreover, journalist Katie Nicholl believes that Kate as a woman is extremely headstrong and possesses “the quality to heal the royal family.”

As per the same source, Princess Kate and Prince William hope to heal during the holidays and aim for a drama-free 2025 while praying for better health within the family. Earlier, Kate Middleton’s PR expert, Ryan McCormick, predicted that the feud between the two brothers might end soon, especially after two major illnesses in the family.

In a statement to the Mirror, he said, “The speed at which it [Harry and Meghan’s statement on Kate’s diagnosis] came out is positive.” He continued, “The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults, but family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately.”