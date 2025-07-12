Kate Middleton’s No-Makeup Look Is a Whole Mood—And We Can’t Get Over It

Kate Middleton has dramatically transformed herself since becoming a member of the Royal family. However, there’s one thing that she has maintained since her early days, and that is her flawless makeup.

It’s only assumed that she takes the help of an expert, who carefully approaches her polished style, aligning with the monarch’s spoken and unspoken protocol regarding fashion, which is obviously keeping it very classy. However, have you ever wondered what she looks like under all the expert strokes?

When she was getting married to Prince William, Middleton did her own makeup. Surprising right? But she completely aced it. Mark Niemierko, the wedding planner, shared with People in 2011, “[Makeup artist Arabella Preston] had about three or four lessons with Kate at her private flat in Chelsea and has also gone, very privately, to Clarence House. Arabella was supposed to be coming on the day as well, but now she isn’t because Kate’s comfortable and confident in doing it herself.”

While the Princess of Wales might be an expert herself by now, she doesn’t always like to doll up. Although it is hard to find any press or paparazzi photo of her without makeup, it is said that she is quite the beauty even without it. According to a source close to the Royal Family, Kate often chose to skip the foundation while picking up her kids from school.

“There are no blow-dries — it’s always hair up in a ponytail. She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off.”

As per The Daly Record, the insider added, “It’s the life of a working mum with three young children — just a different sort of day job to most.”

While, it might be true that with so much eyes on her currently, she often chooses to step out in public with at least some minimal makeup, there was a time when Kate Middleton was quite the adventurous. In her early years, specially before tying the knot to Prince William, she often embraced makeup-free looks. As seen in her photos from the early 2000s, her younger skin obviously looks way healthier, plumpier without any discernable products on it.

However, that being said, she has been taking care of her skin over the years as well. As reported by Hello!, Catherine, the Princess of Wales loves her high-end moisturizers and other products. If you are someone who would like to follow her regime, be aware, that it won’t come cheap, of course.