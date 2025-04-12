Kate Middleton’s Hair Looks Different—And Fans Are Just Now Noticing Why

Kate Middleton is switching things up with her appearance, and eagle-eyed fans are loving it. The royal recently changed her hair color from her signature color, and fans cannot get enough.

Kate has sported her signature chocolate brown hair for as long as we can remember. The Princess of Wales’ hair has been considered iconic throughout pop culture history.

The mother of three often sports it in long and polished waves, which makes her look like the poster for regality. Stylists and fans alike have been wowed by Kate’s ever-shiny and voluminous tresses. The royal just does not seem to be acquainted with the concept of a bad hair day. Every time she is photographed, she looks like she has stepped out of a magazine.

The royal’s hair, which is always spoken about, created quite the buzz during her recent outing. Fans could not help but notice the smallest change in the Princess’ hair.

Royal fans were quick to notice Catherine’s blonde highlights in her recent pictures. The Princess switched to the lighter shade a month ago. Experts can’t quite determine whether the color change was intentional or not.

Kate Middleton stuns in dark green ensemble as she makes welcome return to St. Patrick’s Day duties https://t.co/kLTY4oPKsa pic.twitter.com/VQdJChOIHs — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2025

Kate, William, and their three children took a tropical vacation in February. The royal family spent their time undoubtedly soaking in the sun of Mustique. One common effect the sun usually has on hair is making it lighter.

So, guessing that the new hair color isn’t exactly intentional would not be off. The sun’s UV rays often break down the melanin present in hair, which results in giving it a lighter color.

People can unanimously agree on the fact that Kate is pulling off her new hair color, regardless of the debate about it being intentional or not. One day where her new hair was very evident was during her St. Patrick’s Day appearance. She sported her new hair color in an effortless bun.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 56 countries.@KensingtonRoyal #royalnews #PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales #RoyalFamily #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/AZmYYApy2I — HRH Catherine ❤️ (@CatherineGCVO) March 10, 2025

During her Commonwealth Day appearance, the royal’s highlights were on full display. The Princess stunned in a contrasting red hat that made her hair stand out even more during her Westminster Abbey appearance.

She wore a red coat dress from Catherine Walker & Co during the event. The hat and heels she opted for matched the red dress. Both of them were designed by designer Gina Foster.

She completed the look with Collingwood pearl drop earrings. Kate also wore a pearl necklace that originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth. The pearl necklace was gifted to the late royal by the Japanese government in the 1970s when she was there on an official visit.