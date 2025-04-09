How Cancer Survivor Kate Middleton Is Prepping Hard to be The Next ‘Queen of England’

There’s no one like Kate Middleton, and she’s proved it not once but several times. From handling unwanted media scrutiny after her public cancer diagnosis announcement like a true royal with grace and dignity to standing by the kids and the royal family like a rock in sickness, in health, and in the good times as well.

The more we write about her, the less it seems to be. Isn’t it surreal to witness that it has almost been a year since Middleton revealed a cancer diagnosis before the obnoxious backlash she faced as she shared a family portrait that had been Photoshopped, which she later apologized for? This incident was right before Buckingham Palace disclosed that Prince William’s father, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with cancer as well.

In January 2025, Middleton announced on her social media that her cancer was now in remission. Since then, she has been spotted in the press again after her recovery. As she slowly returned to her royal duties, her primary focus continued to be on her three kids and other family members. Reportedly, being ill has allegedly changed the mother of three’s perspective on many things. The entire family now wishes to spend as much time together as they can before Prince William is passed on the throne.

As per US Weekly, Kate’s comeback and her willingness to step up couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. On March 27, Buckingham Palace announced that 76-year-old King Charles III had been briefly hospitalized due to treatment side effects to aid his battle with cancer.

Hence, Princess Kate is aware she may be called into action sooner than expected to be the next ‘Queen of England.’ She’s currently preparing herself to make herself ready for the most prestigious yet challenging role by refining her royal chores while prioritizing her health and well-being.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton’s return to royal duties has been thoughtful and measured, reflecting her need to safeguard her well-being,” said royal commentator Afua Acheampong-Hagan to US Weekly in a conversation. “How she manages this transition will set a standard for how the royal family balances duty with personal health in the future.”

As Catherine’s role expands beyond being a dedicated mother, she’s currently working towards strengthening her foundation to take on the throne. “ She’ll likely take on more public duties alongside her husband, Prince William, noted Hagan.

The couple will be seen in more public events in the upcoming months, like state visits, charitable events, and major national occasions. Moreover, Kate’s strategy, as she’s almost near to ascending the throne, would require her to balance her tie between public events and maintaining royal traditions.

“Kate will be instrumental in shaping the monarchy’s relationship with the public during a time of discussions about its relevance,” said Acheampong-Hagan. “Her greatest challenge will be balancing tradition with modernity.”

Similarly, royal commentator Amanda Matta believes that when Princess Kate and Prince William rule Britain, they will be strongly united as a couple and strike a balance between tradition and informality that will resonate across generations. Matta noted that after her cancer diagnosis, Kate and her family have been inclined towards showing affection towards each other and also in public, as seen on her social media.

“They’ve become more demonstrative in their affection, sharing moments like a Valentine’s Day kiss and family videos,” the royal commentator added. These small instances aim to break age-old traditions where royals are meant to be reserved and formal most of the time.

Amanda Matta further added that as a queen, Kate Middleton would perhaps be a mix of the late Princess Diana and Queen Camilla. “She combines Diana’s relatability with Camilla’s thoughtful, more private presence,” Matta explained. Perhaps Middleton falls somewhere in between the two. She embodies the emotional maturity and strength of Princess Diana. Also, she holds a strong sense of doing public service like Queen Camilla.

Likewise, Evan Nierman, CEO of PR firm Red Bayan, said that Kate knows that a good public image, especially in today’s time, is the key to building a successful monarchy. She has presented herself with utmost polish and control. “More recently, she’s moved toward softer visibility, sharing personal family moments while maintaining composure,” like those seen on her social media posts.

Overall, the clock is ticking, and we don’t think there’s much time left until we suddenly get the news that the sun of succession has risen and the crown has been passed on, marking the onset of a new decade in the history of the British monarchy with King William and Queen Kate Middleton in power!