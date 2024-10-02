Kate Middleton's First Impression of Prince William Unexpectedly Reveals a Lot About Her Personality

Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have grabbed all the attention for over two decades with their relationship. They first met each other at St. Andrews University, where they studied together. Since that meeting, they have gone through several changes in their royal life. Reports now claim that Middleton's initial impression of William also proves a lot about her character. Middleton spoke about the beginning of their relationship during a 2010 engagement interview.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo

According to the Mirror, Middleton confessed that when she first crossed paths with William, she was overwhelmed with shyness. Interviewer Tom Bradby asked, "When did you first set eyes on each other and what did you think?" To this, William responded, "It's a long time ago now, Tom, I'm trying to wrack my brain. We obviously met at university - at St Andrews, we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun, and realized we shared the same interests and had a really good time."

"She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and things happened," William added. Bradby then asked Middleton, "What did you think of William? It's clearly not quite the same as meeting your average university student, or maybe it was, what was your first impression?"

The Princess said, "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. Actually, William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early."

Kate Middleton’s strategic chase at St. Andrews University led to a royal love story! From a daring see-through dress to a fairytale wedding, their romance is celebrated worldwide. 👑💖 #RoyalRomance#KateMiddleton #PrinceWilliam #LoveStory #RoyalFamily #StAndrewsUniversity… pic.twitter.com/xSalU5R2KL — Discernatively (@discernatively) June 3, 2024

Their relationship is now one of the most loved royal relationships. It was also reported that William’s love for Middleton began after he saw her at a charity fashion show. However, in 2007, they parted ways before reuniting soon. Reflecting on their time apart, Middleton said, “I at the time wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person."

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, she added, "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger, and I really valued that time for me, as well.” To everyone's surprise, the couple found their way back to each other just a few months later. A royal expert, Katie Nicholl, later revealed that William was the one who called things off. Therefore, to win her back, William had to work hard. Their relationship went public when Middleton was spotted at the concert for Princess Diana.