Kate Middleton Reveals She is ‘More Conscious’ About Alcohol After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has recently revealed a lifestyle change after her cancer diagnosis. During a visit to a London Brewery with her husband, Prince Williams, she made a rare reference to her health journey and the kind of changes when it comes to alcohol.

As reported by People, Kate Middleton and Prince Williams were visiting the Southwark Brewing Company on March 12 as they took part in community engagement across London.

During their time at the brewery, the Princess of Wales opened up about her diagnosis and how it has influenced her lifestyle choices. Kate revealed she has become “a lot more conscious” about her alcohol consumption while speaking to brewery owner, Hannah Rhodes.

I see Kate Middleton has her own brand now, Princess Mumbles crumbles😂 pic.twitter.com/IirvmdQU2K — Betty Boo (@bettyboo20202) March 13, 2026

It was reported that Kate declined to taste beer or cider at the brewery. She then said, “Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.” Instead, she chose to have a soft drink while interacting and mingling at the event.

On the other hand, Prince Williams also did not sample any beer, but rather chose Cider. He said, ‘I’m a cider man, I like cider. I grew up on cider in the West Country.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales interacted with onlookers and also visited the Borough Market, where they glanced at local products and interacted with the tourists. The royal couple was also seen serving desserts at Humble Crumble to the visitors.

Kate Middleton revealed her diagnosis in March 2024, and ever since has taken some time away from royal duties to focus on healing.

In a hopeful message on her birthday in January, she shared, “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection, to discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

“I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am,” she added. “For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify, come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive, to be at one with nature–a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides in memory helping us to heal in.”

Kate also shared love and support with anyone suffering from the disease through a message on World Cancer Day. Through her messages, she reminded people of the importance of care, understanding, and hope.