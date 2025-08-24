Kate Middleton Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ Over Family As Prince William Handles a Difficult Choice

Summer’s winding down is a time of anticipation for the Wales family as they face the approaching school season with excitement and essential decisions. Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for a busy autumn that will bring their children back to the classroom and choices about what’s ahead for the family. From selecting the ideal secondary school for Prince George to gearing up for a relocation to their permanent residence, it’s a time of transitions for the Royal Family.

According to reports, Kate Middleton has “mixed feelings” about these developments.

Now a 12-year-old, George is approaching the end of his time at Lambrook School. During his years there, he has had a relatively private life with his schoolmates, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, as George prepares to move on, the choice of his next school is gaining attention. Royal Family watchers are discussing options like Eton or Marlborough College.

According to Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent who spoke to The Mirror UK, this period is vital for George as it represents a key moment in his growth. She shared, “William and Catherine’s baby boy George is rapidly turning into a young man (…) this last year at Lambrook School with his siblings will be another milestone in his life.”

And it’s not solely about George’s future that’s the talk of the town; the family’s relocation from Adelaide Cottage to the Forest Lodge is also grabbing headlines. This eight-bedroom estate, valued at £16 million, is in Windsor Great Park.

It offers privacy far from the hustle and bustle of life in Buckingham Palace.

According to Bond, the Duke of Sussex’s decision to move reflects his deep-seated desire to provide his family with the stable and secure environment he yearned for during his childhood. Bond also shed light on William’s approach to family life, describing it as fiercely protective of their space. “He is almost obsessive about guarding his family’s privacy.”

While the Waleses are well-known for being very involved parents, taking on school drop-offs and cheering at games, they’re also giving their kids the chance to get into activities like a beekeeping program at school.

They’re going to have to juggle even more now. Kate Middleton has been returning to public appearances after her cancer treatment. Prince William has the Earthshot Prize to organize in Brazil, and a visit from Donald Trump is coming up.

Prince William greets Donald Trump upon his arrival at the British Ambassador’s residence. The Prince of Wales becomes first member of the Royal Family to meet the new US President-elect as both are in Paris for the Notre Dame opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9bvPGo23FL — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) December 7, 2024

Even with all this, Kate Middleton still puts family first. She and William are known for making sure they spend quality time with their children. For instance, they chose to miss Easter church service this year to be with the kids, and Kate didn’t go to a big Earthshot event in Singapore because she wanted to be there for her son, George, when he had exams.

As the little ones return to school, we’ll likely see the young royals in public less often.

This is a deliberate choice by Kate Middleton and Prince William to give them a more private upbringing. “Every parent wants to bring their children up in a bubble of love and,” Bond revealed, “that’s (…) what the Prince and Princess have achieved.”

Back to school for The Wales’s children who will start a new school year at Lambrook School from tomorrow 🏫📚 Prince George will be in Year 7, Princess Charlotte in Year 5 and Prince Louis in Year 2 🎒✏️♥️ pic.twitter.com/9oIGOniXC0 — Theroyalfamily.wcgcl 👑🇬🇧 (@lovewalesfamily) September 3, 2024

This fall is shaping up to be hectic for the couple next in line to the British throne.

Yet, apart from the royal duties and glamour, Kate Middleton is simply part of a family making decisions that any parent can understand — with the added royal residences, high-profile security, and maybe even a few flashes of cameras.