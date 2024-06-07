Kate Middleton Faces Criticism for Her 'Shady' Move of Ditching Princess Lilibet’s First Birthday

On Tuesday, June 4, Princess Lilibet celebrated her third birthday. However, The reality TV actress and friend of Markle, Garcelle Beauvais, was not amused that Kate Middleton neglected to celebrate her American niece's special day.

This comes from back when the whole Sussex family was in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, a friend of Meghan Markle's oddly said that Princess Kate Middleton should not have missed Princess Lilibet's first birthday celebration. Garcelle Beauvais had publicly criticized the Princess of Wales in 2022 for missing her niece's birthday party back then.

Happy 3rd birthday to our precious Princess Lillibet Diana❤️ Have a great day gorgeous girl😍😍😍😍#PrincessLillibet is 3#MeghanandHarryareloved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7belB9WaYG — SK ❤️❤️ (@Rimmesfk) June 4, 2024

For the third year running, Lilibet's birthday has passed without the Prince and Princess of Wales attending, and now, Beauvais' quotations are making a comeback. As per OK! Magazine, Beauvais said at the time, "What’s going on is, ‘What a coincidence, we’re out of town, I’m washing my hair.’ There’s a little shade there. #No. They can’t hold back the flight a couple of hours to meet Lilibet and Archie?"

Although Kate and Prince William were in Wales directing concert preparations at Cardiff Castle in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth, she criticized them for missing their niece's birthday festivities at Frogmore Cottage two years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan & Harry (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily)

Supposedly, the couple hosted a celebration for Lili in their Montecito, California, residence over the weekend. According to People Magazine, the event was a 'pre-birthday bash' and was attended by intimate relatives and friends. Ever since Prince Harry and Markle left the royal family, they have done their best to keep their children out of the limelight, opting not to share birthday photos of them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

On June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Lilibet became the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born outside of the UK. Her name was taken from the childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth.

In December of that year, the couple posted Lilibet's first Christmas card photo, which included her with her parents and older brother Archie. As a second picture tribute to their daughter's first birthday in 2022, Markle and Harry posted a snapshot of her outside her parents' house, showcasing her crimson hair and charming grin. Harry and Markle's Netflix documentary provided viewers an up-close glimpse at the celebration.

It was a pleasure to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and share the vibrant culture of Lagos with our esteemed guests.



They are on a visit to Nigeria promoting the Invictus Games, a special initiative aimed at raising funds and supporting… pic.twitter.com/na4JYJjCIH — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 12, 2024

Last month, Harry and Markle visited Nigeria. While there, they talked to locals about Lili and her five-year-old brother Archie's relationship. As per People, she said, "Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you'. Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you."

Due to royal tradition, Archie and Lili could not be called princes and princesses at the time of their birth since Queen Elizabeth was still reigning. Nevertheless, Archie and Lili became Prince and Princess with King Charles's ascension to the throne in September 2022, making them the sovereign's grandchildren via the male line.