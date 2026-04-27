Kash Patel’s Job Reportedly at Risk Following White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Kash Patel could be the next to be fired from the Trump administration after reports said he appeared inactive while the identified gunman, Cole Allen, exchanged gunfire with members of the Secret Service. A manifesto sent by Cole Allen about 10 minutes before the shooting detailed his plan to kill Donald Trump and other members of the administration. He allegedly intended to target members of the administration, starting with the highest-ranking and working down. However, Kash Patel was not on the long list of targets.

As shots were fired and the vice president and president were escorted out along with the first lady, video footage showed different guests standing outside as the situation seemed to simmer down. However, FBI Director Kash Patel was seen walking around the venue and did not appear to be contacting his office.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the FBI Director was seen being ushered out of the venue, about 90 minutes after the shooting. According to the publication, Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, was hiding in a room, holding hands with another man. However, she left with Kash once things calmed down.

FBI Director Kash Patel will be the next Cabinet official to leave the White House, according to a top White House official. The Atlantic recently reported that Patel is frequently inebriated and absent from the job. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/HdSZpNRFtW — AF Post (@AFpost) April 25, 2026

“Kash Patel standing around outside after the shooting like a random attendee and not the literal FBI Director is actually crazy,” one user wrote on X. Various users criticized the post for asking what the FBI Director was supposed to do in that situation. “What? Wow I mean you were just like one of the dumbest people I’ve ever seen on X,” a person replied in the comments. “What’s he supposed to be in high speed Delta force Geer screaming and yelling throwing out a flash bang and kicking down the door?”

Another user joked, writing, “Someone yelled, ‘Shots!’ and Patel and Hegseth said,’ Whiskey or Tequila?” Patel has come under fire in the past for his excessive drinking. A clip of the FBI Director partying and drinking beer with the U.S. hockey team went viral during the Winter Olympics. Following his drinking video, The Atlantic published an article titled “The FBI Director Is MIA.”

The article detailed that Kash Patel could be fired soon owing to a long list of problems, such as drinking and unexplained absenteeism. “Senior members of the Trump administration are already discussing who might replace him, according to an administration official and two people close to the White House who were familiar with the conversations,” the article explained.

Kash Patel with erratic behavior and excessive drinking? Shocking https://t.co/hS7o7LYR6Z pic.twitter.com/tkMX9bZS96 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 17, 2026

Patel can’t seem to catch a break. While his lack of response during the attempt on Donald Trump’s life is drawing scrutiny, it’s not the only reason behind the growing calls for his dismissal. Patel had previously also come under fire for the shoddy handling of the Epstein Files. In fact, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein even criticized Kash Patel for “partying like a college kid” and not taking up responsibility.

“Why is the FBI director out there partying like a college kid when he should be investigating the vast criminal enterprise?” Dani Bensky, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of s—l abuse, coercion, and threats, said. “This administration needs to do better. How can anybody feel safe in this country when our President’s sympathies are going to the former Prince Andrew and not to survivors?”