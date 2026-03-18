FBI Dismisses Backlash Over Kash Patel’s Autograph Signing Controversy

A photo of an impromptu autograph session with FBI Director Kash Patel went viral, sparking both appreciation and angst online. A rather large crowd gathered at an FBI training-turned meet-and-greet, where the breakout autograph session took place.

The event originally started as an FBI training conference, but attendees took notice of Kash Patel when he entered the room. Agents and fans eagerly lined up around the room to meet Patel for handshakes, selfies and autographs. The FBI addressed the backlash after the controversy.

“The FBI’s National Academy is made up of law enforcement officers all around the country—the Director always makes himself available to sign or take photos for any of the officers who would like,” the federal agency said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

The FBI training took place over the weekend at the agency’s training facility in Quantico, Virginia. The training partnership event included agent instruction from some of the top UFC and legends in the country.

When reached for comment, the FBI told the Daily Beast in a statement, “The FBI’s National Academy is made up of law enforcement officers all around the country—the Director always makes himself available to sign or take photos for any of the officers who would like.” https://t.co/m3jd56TLXj — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) March 18, 2026

The images first went viral when James Swann posted a photo of Patel sitting down with a Sharpie signing autographs wearing a UFC hat and a UFC-FBI hoodie. In a reply to a comment on the post, Swann praised the demeanor of FBI director Kash Patel, writing, “Super cool dude, down to earth and didn’t rush anyone away.

Witnesses described long lines forming as word spread that Patel was engaging directly with those present. Many brought books and materials with them, while others simply wanted a quick conversation or photo with the FBI director.

“He didn’t have to do that, but he did,” one attendee said about the Kash Patel autograph session. “He stayed, talked to people, signed things – it meant a lot.”

The time the FBI recruits spent with Kash Patel appears to indicate the Donald Trump appointee is garnering support among the rank and file and connects with his agents on a personal level. Multiple recruits noted the time Patel took with them during the end of their training session.

“The autograph shot was subsequently reposted to X (Twitter) by ProPublica journalist William Turton, who also noted in a thread that the director was wearing a pair of customized Nike trainers at the same event”.

https://t.co/yX9H8WyRVp — Dr. Dan Lomas (@Sandbagger_01) March 18, 2026

“He made it personal,” another attendee said about meeting Kash Patel. “That’s not something you always see from someone in his position.”

Others criticized the moment on social media and in the news. Questions arose over whether it was appropriate for the director of the FBI to sign autographs at an official government training session. The FBI pushed back against those remarks, saying Kash Patel “appropriately acted within the guidelines.”

“The director’s attendance at this event was proper and in accordance with ethics regulations and did not affect FBI operations,” an FBI spokesperson said in a public statement.

Agents provided security but weren’t disruptive. Patel stayed after the training ended to meet with those still in line for autographs. The FBI training session concluded on schedule—but not before Kash Patel signed autographs and shook hands with all who were so inclined.