Politics

FBI Dismisses Backlash Over Kash Patel’s Autograph Signing Controversy

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 2:50 PM ET

Kash Patel's "attendance at this event was proper and in accordance with ethics regulations and did not affect FBI operations,” an FBI spokesperson said in a public statement

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Kash Patel signed autographs and greeted people at FBI training event with UFC fighters.
Kash Patel signed autographs and greeted people at FBI training event with UFC fighters. (Image Source: WilliamTurton via X)

The FBI training took place over the weekend at the agency’s training facility in Quantico, Virginia. The training partnership event included agent instruction from some of the top UFC and legends in the country.

In a reply to a comment on the post, Swann praised the demeanor of FBI director Kash Patel, writing, “Super cool dude, down to earth and didn’t rush anyone away. 

Witnesses described long lines forming as word spread that Patel was engaging directly with those present. Many brought books and materials with them, while others simply wanted a quick conversation or photo with the FBI director.

“He didn’t have to do that, but he did,” one attendee said about the Kash Patel autograph session. “He stayed, talked to people, signed things – it meant a lot.”

The time the FBI recruits spent with Kash Patel appears to  indicate the Donald Trump appointee is garnering support among the rank and file and connects with his agents on a personal level. Multiple recruits noted the time Patel took with them during the end of their training session.

“He made it personal,” another attendee said about meeting Kash Patel. “That’s not something you always see from someone in his position.”

Agents provided security but weren’t disruptive.

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