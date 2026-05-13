Kash Patel Praises Trump for ‘Best FBI Team on Earth’—And the Internet Is Tearing Him Apart

The internet is grilling Kash Patel after the FBI Director posted on X, praising Donald Trump for “assembling the best FBI team.” Patel has been under public scrutiny for quite some time now. Following the firing of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, various experts had theorized that Patel was next in line to get canned. However, as the days pass, the FBI Director holds his ground while making controversial statements.

Kash Patel recently posted on X praising Donald Trump. “President Trump has assembled the best FBI team on earth to crush violent crime and defend the homeland – and with the work of brave men and women in the field, America is safer than we’ve been in decades,” Patel wrote on X. The post drew significant backlash from X users.

President Trump has assembled the best FBI team on earth to crush violent crime and defend the homeland – and with the work of brave men and women in the field, America is safer than we’ve been in decades 🚶🏽🫳🏽🎤 pic.twitter.com/Tf2Jy9xDbl — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 12, 2026

“So, Trump assembled the team? What the f–k have you done then?” an X user wrote, “Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel, I’m not a lawyer, but continuing to include TRUMP as the guy who put this all together, in all of your tweets, is not going to save your a– when the chips fall.” Another added, “I’m old enough to remember when the last remaining global superpower didn’t have a raging alcoholic and c–k as FBI Director. We used to be a country. Resign.”

In a heated exchange during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel denied allegations of frequent drinking when asked by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) about a recent report by The Atlantic magazine which included allegations that Patel often drinks to excess. "It's a… pic.twitter.com/SSzWhxFOPA — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2026

The user was trying to bring to attention the viral video of Kash Patel drinking and celebrating with the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team. It has since been reported that Patel is making his staff undergo lie detector tests to determine who is leaking information against him. That said, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson has refuted this claim.

“I’ve been in the usual operational leader meetings with him every day this week… It’s false,” Williamson said. “The only people in panic are the ‘panicans’ in the media pushing out false stories because they spend zero time covering the record-breaking success in the reduction of crime at the FBI.”

On April 17, The Atlantic published a piece on Patel titled “The FBI director is MIA.” The article delved deeper into the problems of “excessive drinking” by Patel and “unexplained absences.” Since then, the director has filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication, calling the claims of “excessive drinking” false.

“I can say unequivocally that I never listen to the fake news mafia, and when they get louder, it just means I’m doing my job,” Kash Patel said in a statement. “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit.” Kash Patel doubled down with a warning to journalists: “And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on.” SNL mocked Kash Patel in a comedy sketch as well, with Aziz Ansari playing the FBI Director’s role.