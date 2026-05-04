Aziz Ansari’s ‘I’m a Trailblazer’ Kash Patel Parody on SNL Sparks Explosive Reactions Online

Aziz Ansari made a surprising return to Saturday Night Live on May 2 as FBI Director Kash Patel. He appeared in the show’s cold open, which was staged as a press conference. One of the show’s highly charged moments has become a widely discussed topic on the internet. Olivia Rodrigo debuted as its host and also performed as the musical guest.

The latest episode of SNL began with a mock White House press briefing hosted by Karoline Leavitt (Ashley Padilla), before she handed it over to Colin Jost, who portrayed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Then Ansari entered the scene, impersonating Patel and delivering a performance that has everyone discussing it online.

Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House with Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel pic.twitter.com/08tr0hx7Er — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2026

The performance heavily relied on satire, where he began by giving an update on President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, which he highlighted as “another one!” He insisted that the reporters not report “the lies and the gossip” but “the historic nature of his appointment.” Ansari then sarcastically bragged about Patel’s job as he insisted, “I’m a trailblazer. I’m the first Indian person to s*** at their job.”

He then added another sharp punchline to his satire by stressing how everyone believes Indian people are “smart, hardworking, incredibly intelligent.” However, taking a sarcastic jibe at Patel, he bragged about proving, “without a shadow of a doubt that we can be just as incapable and incompetent as the whites,” and proudly gave Jost’s Hegseth a high-five.

Aziz Ansari made a surprise cameo as Kash Patel on SNL last night "For those of u saying I'm doing a bad job..what if I told u this agency is only 6 weeks away from pinpointing the exact location of Osama bin Laden” “I'm a trailblazer..first Indian person to suck at their… pic.twitter.com/ikFSvgJZx7 — yeet (@Awk20000) May 3, 2026

The mock conference proceeded when one of the SNL cast members, posing as a journalist, asked if Trump was “angry” with him. Keeping up the signature humor in his performance, Ansari stressed, “H**l, no!” He then explained that the president and everyone “loves” him. “Even the Correspondents’ Dinner shooter said, ‘K**l everyone, but Mr. Patel.’ You get a shout-out like that in a p*ycho’s manifesto, you must be doing something right,” he added.

For context, the line referred to a detailed manifesto written by the 31-year-old Cole Allen, the suspected shooter who made an assassination attempt at the WHCD in April. According to the New York Post, a part of Allen’s lengthy note read, “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

Setting aside political inclinations and opinions, some internet users were quite impressed with Ansari’s performance as Kash Patel. A user praised, “I was just watching Parks and Recreation clips earlier this week. I thought Aziz Ansari might do a decent Kash Patel.” And he did!”

I was just watching Parks and Recreation clips earlier this week. I thought Aziz Ansari might do a decent Kash Patel." And he did! — dip (@dipwinz) May 3, 2026

Another user commented, “For a second I thought it was Kash Patel.” A third user wrote, ” I just saw him at the Comedy Cellar! He was hilarious.”

As part of his sketch, Ansari then humorously addressed the reports suggesting that he “struggled to log into an internal computer system.” While the real FBI director bashed the story, the SNL star stated that it was “just more lies.” He maintained that he never had trouble accessing his emails, except once when he forgot he had changed his password.