Kash Patel Mocked With New Nickname After Viral Claims of Excessive Spending – And It’s Hilarious

Kash Patel’s ability to handle the role of the Director of the FBI is being questioned by many. This comes after the widespread scrutiny over the 45-year-old’s alleged use of government resources for personal reasons. A former FBI agent also revealed how the same has earned Patel a new name.

Several reports of the FBI director’s extravagant trips have surfaced since his appointment. The Trump appointee has since faced harsh criticism for his spending habits.

In the past few weeks, critics have hawk-eyedly tracked Patel’s usage of official aircraft for unofficial engagements. Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported how the FBI director was being scrutinized for using a government jet for non-official engagements, including flying off to see his singer girlfriend perform.

Kash Patel is using a multi-million-dollar, taxpayer funded jet to fly his girlfriend around. While YOU face a Trump affordability crisis, HE is wasting your money. pic.twitter.com/VhIAwo7BuY — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) November 13, 2025

Christopher O’Leary, who used to serve as a special agent, spoke on MS NOW’s “The Weekend” show to address the recent reports. He described the Trump appointee as “patently unqualified” to lead the agency.

The criticism did not stop there. O’Leary claimed that Patel had has earned himself a new nickname within the agency. “He’s the Make-a-Wish director,” the former agent claimed.

“So he flies to see OV [Ohio Valley] score the winning goal on a 757, a jet that he used for the ‘render safe’ mission, on the ready to dismantle a nuclear bomb if it’s found in the United States,” he added.

The former agent also pointed out how Patel flew to the Boondoggle Ranch for 4 days while the government remained shut down. In the span of the same few weeks, Patel then flew to Scotland for a golfing outing, drawing harsh criticism.

“He then flies to Happy Valley to see his girlfriend singing the national anthem at a wrestling match,” O’Leary noted on the show. The former secret agent then labelled Patel as a “dumpster fire” of an FBI director.

BREAKING: Kash Patel’s Personal Use Of FBI Private Jet During Shutdowns Raises Major Alarm Bells In The Trump Admin, FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Says pic.twitter.com/HhhEEalNcf — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 29, 2025

Several other reports have claimed that Patel has been “on thin ice,” thanks to his recent shenanigans. The White House has intervened and shut down the rumors while calling them “false.” MS NOW even reported that co-deputy FBI Director Andrew Bailey might replace Patel soon.

Karoline Leavitt addressed the report in an X post, while calling it “made up.” She then revealed how President Trump, she, and Patel were in a meeting at the White House when the story was published.

“I read the headline to the President, and he laughed. He said: ‘What? That’s totally false,” she wrote in an X post. Leavitt then detailed how this prompted Trump to take a picture with Patel in order to shut the speculation down.