Kash Patel Admits FBI is Buying Americans’ Location Data —Lawmakers Warn of Privacy Nightmare

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the department is buying user data and location history to track Americans. He made this statement under oath, alarming citizens about how their digital footprint is being tracked. Patel confirmed the data obtained is providing “valuable intelligence” to the department.

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden asked if the department was acquiring Americans’ private data and when it would end. He added that this was a breach of privacy and went against the Fourth Amendment.

Patel said, “The FBI uses all tools to carry out our mission. We do purchase commercially available information that is consistent with the Constitution and the laws under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, and it has led to some valuable intelligence for us.”

The FBI just acknowledged that the federal government buys Americans’ location data in its testimony to the Senate Select Subcommittee on Intelligence. This is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment and is why I introduced the Government Surveillance Reform Act – to close the… pic.twitter.com/xUcadlQc2c — Rep. Warren Davidson (@Rep_Davidson) March 18, 2026



He admitted this during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on March 18, Wednesday. Wyden slammed Patel for using intelligence lingo and clarified, “So you’re saying that the agency will buy Americans’ location data? I believe that that’s what you’ve said in kind of intelligence lingo.”

Furthermore, he said, “It’s particularly dangerous given the use of artificial intelligence to comb through massive amounts of private information. This is exhibit A for why Congress needs to pass our bipartisan, bicameral bill, the Government Surveillance Reform Act.”

Earlier, ICE was using artificial intelligence to locate people amidst its immigrant crackdown. Moreover, they were using facial recognition software and analyzing social media to track millions of people. According to Forbes, ICE spent $5 million on social media and dark web monitoring software. The software enables the department to find information on people of interest using AI.

🚨 #BREAKING Reports confirm that the FBI has acknowledged purchasing commercially available location data, which can be used to track people’s movements via their smartphones. From FBI Director Kash Patel during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on March 18, 2026. pic.twitter.com/wuSuYX8Dv4 — ɴᴏʀᴛʜ ᴇᴀꜱᴛ ᴡᴇꜱᴛ ꜱᴏᴜᴛʜ (@dailyxdigest) March 20, 2026



Back in 2023, former FBI director Christopher Wray also admitted that the department bought location data access in the past but was not using it actively. Patel’s admission has made many wary of how their location and data can be used against them.

Social media presence, location check-ins and sharing information can turn into a trap. One X user posted, “Wait…so in a world where EVERYONE says ‘protect your data. There are scams out there that’ll collect it and exploit it(data brokers), and now we find out they’re funded by our government?” Another one added, “A bigger question. Why is this data available for purchase at all?”