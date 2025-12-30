Kash Patel Announces Swift Deportation Of The Guilty In Minnesota’s Social Services Fraud

Minnesota could see mass deportations as the FBI has raised concerns over recent social services fraud uncovered in the state. The ongoing probe has revealed that an astounding $110 million in public funds has been misused through fake childcare and healthcare operations. It began when an independent YouTuber released a viral video that exposed several fake facilities in Minnesota. These were registered to receive state funding but appeared to be inactive or nonexistent in official records.

According to content creator Nick Shirley’s estimate, the figure of $110 million was obtained by these agencies. This money rightfully belonged to the government. As a result, the footage not only drew widespread attention but also left stakeholders in the state distressed, as the scale of the alleged theft was substantial. People expressed outrage on social media, with many highlighting what they viewed as the incompetence of Governor Tim Walz, accusing him of failing to act sooner and prevent millions of dollars from being wasted.

In response to the video, Kash Patel on Sunday posted a detailed statement on X in which he outlined the FBI’s actions in the matter. Addressing the multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, he said he had already assigned investigative resources to Minnesota that are continuing the investigation. He described the case as just the tip of the iceberg and warned that convicted Somali scammers could face both denaturalization and deportation.

Patel’s statement on X began with the words, “The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs. Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide.”

CASE UPDATE: MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 28, 2025

Patel did not shy away from providing a detailed list of individuals implicated in the investigation, approximately 57 in total. These individuals were directly implicated in crimes ranging from wire fraud to money laundering. As for the charges, each of the accused has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $48 million in restitution related to these cases.

Kash Patel wrote, “Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases. The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing. Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigration officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.”

Regarding further details of the investigation, it has been revealed that the stolen funds were transferred abroad using informal financial channels. Authorities also believe that a significant portion of the funds reached a notorious Somalia-based terrorist organization known as al-Shabaab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

In the high-profile Feeding Our Future fraud case, investigators uncovered a massive $250 million scheme aimed at diverting federal food aid meant for low-income children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing investigation has uncovered extensive money laundering networks, and so far, there have been 78 indictments along with more than 50 convictions. Many of those arrested have pleaded guilty so far.

According to viral YouTuber Nick Shirley, who was the first to circulate a video exposing the fraud scheme, it was not difficult to uncover. In his words, “The alleged fraud in Minnesota was so obvious that a kindergartner could figure out that there is fraud going on.”