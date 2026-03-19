Kash Patel Admits to Buying Data to Track Americans, Critics Raise Concerns Over Fourth Amendment Violations

The FBI Director Kash Patel sparked alarm among critics on the internet after the recent U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing. Patel revealed that the federal agency was reportedly collecting “valuable information” on the American people to track them.

Patel’s comments came after Senator Ron Wyden asked him whether he would commit to not buying Americans’ location data. The senator’s question referenced his predecessor, Christopher Wray’s, confirmation that the FBI did not buy people’s location data.

Patel said that the FBI purchases and utilizes “all sorts of tools” when carrying out their mission. He confirmed, “We do purchase commercially available information that’s consistent with the Constitution and the laws under the Electronics and Communications Act.”

Sen. Wyden: Can you commit to not buying Americans’ location data? Kash Patel: The FBI uses all tools to do our mission pic.twitter.com/mDfEqXVKL3 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 18, 2026

The Electronic Communications Act of 1986 governs the surveillance, privacy, and interception of communications. Patel said the FBI has adhered to the law while collecting information, including Americans’ location data.

He said, “It has led to some valuable information for us to be utilized with our private partner sector.” Patel’s response led to Senator Wyden scrutinizing the FBI Director’s statement on acquiring people’s location data without their knowledge.

While Patel did confirm that he was reportedly using private information, he did not clarify whether or not he did it with a warrant. This led Senator Wyden to question whether proper legal procedures were being followed.

The Senator pointed out that proceeding without a warrant was “outrageous.” He also said it was a “runaround” of the 4th Amendment.

The 4th Amendment forbids the government from going door to door hoping to find a crime. Your home is not a crime scene by default. Your privacy is not optional. Your rights are not suspended because the government is “curious.” This is not radical.

⁰This is constitutional. — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) January 10, 2026

According to the Library of Congress, this amendment is in place to protect people against unreasonable searches by government officials. That means a federal agent wanting any form of information or wanting to conduct a search can only do so with a warrant.

The senator also highlighted the danger of operating without a warrant and purchasing the location data, citing Artificial Intelligence as a primary reason. He warned that AI could be given unregulated access to the private information of millions, which could be dangerous if accessed by the wrong person.

To further cement his point, the Senator seemingly attempted to get Patel to empathize with this situation. He recalled the FBI Director’s phone records being subpoenaed earlier. And asked if, at that point, a court order was needed.

Seems he’s not committing to complying with the 4th amendment. — sue vogt (@k9luna) March 18, 2026

Patel mentioned that legal procedures were followed when his phone records were reportedly being summoned, and that the government did indeed acquire a court order for the same. Patel’s remarks at the recent hearing presented many questions from critics. One big question was: Was the FBI spying on people?

Netizens asked the same question on X shortly after the hearing had concluded. One user suggested, “He should really read the 4th Amendment.” Another one stated, “Just more inappropriate use of government information…” A third one alleged, “The Director of the FBI is committing crimes!”

Similarly, many other critics have called out Patel for his remarks at the recent hearing. Since the hearing on Wednesday, the Trump administration has not commented on Patel’s remarks about collecting data.