Kash Patel Accused of Taking Credit for Biden-Era $250M Fraud Probe

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism from the right after he posted a message that many believe should be attributed to the Biden Administration.

On Sunday, Patel claimed on X that the bureau had “dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme” related to federal food aid. He pointed to a long-running investigation in Minnesota about alleged fraud in a nutrition program. However, conservative voices reacted, arguing that Patel was presenting an old case as a new victory and that he was taking credit for work that began and progressed primarily under the Biden administration.

“The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota,” Patel wrote on Sunday. “However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had sent personnel and resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs.”

Patel’s post was described as though it were breaking news, suggesting that the bureau acted swiftly to shut something down. But the “$250 million” figure he mentioned had long been associated with the Feeding Our Future case, a federal investigation publicly announced in September 2022. Prosecutors charged 47 defendants accused of misusing a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since that time, the case has grown, and by December 2025, the number of indicted individuals reportedly increased to 78, with more than 55 convictions. This timeline is what sparked the backlash. The public announcement, early raids, and initial charges all occurred years before Patel became director.

Conservative writer and activist Christopher Rufo called Patel’s post “misleading.” He argued that Patel was mixing old prosecutions with new actions. “Kash is trying to take credit for investigations and convictions that occurred under the Biden Administration,” Rufo wrote on Sunday night. “But the question is about the fraud that remains unpunished. When do we see arrests, mugshots, and new prosecutions?”

This is misleading. Kash is trying to take credit for investigations and convictions that occurred under the Biden Administration. But the question is about the fraud that remains unpunished. When do we see arrests, mugshots, and new prosecutions? https://t.co/LL6nmyX6Ze — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 29, 2025

One X user highlighted that the investigation began in 2022 and asked, “Why are you taking credit for the work of the Biden admin?”

The dispute is not really over whether the Minnesota fraud case was massive. The numbers have been public for years, and the case has been described as one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes in the country.

Patel has a long history with Trump. He was the primary author of the Nunes memo, alleging that FBI officials abused their authority in the FBI investigation into links between Trump and Russia. He was also the chief of staff to acting secretary of defense in Trump’s first admin.

Patel has angered the MAGA right more than once since becoming FBI director. In September 2025, he was hammered by conservatives after he prematurely suggested the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing was in custody, a statement he later had to walk back as the manhunt unfolded.

He has also drawn criticism for his use of the FBI jet for date nights with his girlfriend.

And now, in the Minnesota food-aid fraud controversy, the pushback is coming from the same ecosystem again.