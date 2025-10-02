Karoline Leavitt’s Vague Defense of Trump Over ‘MedBeds’ Conspiracy AI Clip Sparks Major Outrage

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is President Trump’s backbone. The youngest press secretary has proven her credibility ever since she joined Trump’s cabinet for his second term. However, her skills and convincing power with the media are even more evident during times of crisis when she has to fight hard to defend her 79-year-old boss.

Yet, like all other popular figures in the administration, she also becomes the target of immense backlash. Karoline Leavitt was questioned on Wednesday about what President Trump intended to communicate when he shared and later deleted a deepfake video promoting the fringe “MedBeds” conspiracy theory on September 27, 2025.

The President of the United States is actively contributing to chaos and confusion here, by posting an AI video on medbeds, a science fiction medical thing that doesn’t exist, but he claims it’s real. Imagine if Joe Biden did this. pic.twitter.com/9TTvy2CD9j — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2025

As per The Huff Post, she said, “He has the right to do that and that it is his social media handle.” He is incredibly transparent, as you all know. You hear directly from him on social media. He enjoys sharing memes, videos, and reposting content from others.” Trump is known for his blunt jabs and rude comments, which can both be a blessing and a curse, depending on the situation of the issue he is talking about.

Karoline Leavitt went on to say that it’s “refreshing” to have a president who is “so open and honest,” even as critics point to Trump’s well-documented history of spreading misinformation and lying about things, diverting from topics during important press events, and constantly manipulating the media.

In the now-deleted video, Lara Trump appears to have announced the rollout of a so-called “historic new health care system,” including the launch of America’s first “MedBed hospitals” and a nationwide distribution of exclusive “MedBed cards” for citizens. It also showed an altered version of Trump, who claims the facilities are outfitted with the “most advanced technology in the world.”

In regards to the AI medbed video posted on Trump’s own Truth Social account, Karoline Leavitt describes Trump as transparent, open, and honest. Medbeds are real and millions of people now know about them, they are in the zeitgeist, this is disclosure. pic.twitter.com/abfNlDlL6o — Conan The Dentist (@ConanDentist) October 1, 2025

Later, Trump promised Americans of “restoring their full health.” For those unversed, the ‘MedBed” theory loomed for years, it alleges that governments and military forces are hiding futuristic healing technologies capable of curing terminal illnesses, regrowing limbs, and fighting the natural science of growing old.

While popular media outlets such as CNN and Forbes have reported that the unproven theory has gained considerable interest among social media users and readers, health experts have dismissed it. “It’s really hard to define something that doesn’t exist,” Sara Aniano, a disinformation analyst at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, told the BBC.

Therefore, Leavitt defended Donald Trump and claimed he preferred to communicate directly with Americans via his Truth Social platform, even though netizens were upset. The Trump Organization established Truth Social after X(formerly Twitter) decided to ban his account @realDonaldTrump, followed by the official account of his campaign (@TeamTrump) and the accounts of allies who posted on his behalf right after the 2021 Capitol riot.

He reportedly called the protesters supporters who entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to hamper Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Trump called them patriots even after the shocking violence claimed the lives of four civilians and one cop. (via BBC News).

Meanwhile, despite repeated backlash, Donald Trump’s relationship with AI trends has been creative and smooth. In another instance, one video showed AI versions of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with Jeffries depicted in a sombrero and Schumer speaking badly.

As the video received negative comments, Trump was adamant about posting another AI video of Jeffries, now surrounded by a mariachi band entirely of AI-generated Trumps.