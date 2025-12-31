Karoline Leavitt’s New Look Sparks Health Concerns, Experts Say It’s a ‘Clear No-No’ During Pregnancy

Second-time pregnant Karoline Leavitt may be taking her signature look too far as several medical experts raised concerns over her latest pictures. It was just a day after Christmas when the White House Press Secretary confirmed she was expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband Nicholas Riccio, due in May 2026. The duo is already parents to their 1-year-old son.

​But shortly after her pregnancy announcement, the 28-year-old has drawn health warnings from several experts, as her happy news was clouded by her pictures from a Vanity Fair photoshoot in mid-November. A close-up glimpse of her lips has, in fact, led many to believe that she’s taking injections for lip fillers, a cosmetic enhancement that can carry serious risks for unborn children as well as expecting mothers.

​While there is no confirmation on the same from Leavitt herself, a medical expert’s opinion suggested that it is advisable to postpone these elective cosmetic injectables until after delivery and completion of nursing.

Renowned dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara from Yale School of Medicine spoke to The Daily Beast on the same matter. She said, “Most medical professionals advise postponing elective cosmetic injectables—like lip filler—until after delivery and nursing, in order to prioritize both maternal and fetal safety.” The health practitioner claimed there was still not enough data to confirm how safe it is to administer lip filler during pregnancy.

​Well, close-up pictures of Leavitt from the photoshoot indeed revealed small red marks on her upper lip, despite the application of her iconic lip gloss. Some users on social media even commented that these injection marks appeared to be fresh enough, suggesting she may have received them during her pregnancy. As per the dermatologists’ analysis, these cosmetic enhancers can cause unpredictable complications for the expecting mother.

Dr. Gohara added, “Pregnancy can alter immune and inflammatory responses, making side effects more unpredictable and limiting treatment options if complications arise.”

Leavitt’s Vanity Fair photoshoot took place on November 13, when she was months along in her pregnancy. Commentator Brian Krassenstein highlighted this very aspect and stated, “She clearly got lip fillers in late November or this month, as you could see. Which clearly is a no-no. But then again, they don’t believe in science.”

​Meanwhile, another social media influencer took to X and commented, “If Karoline Leavitt is due in May 2026, she was already pregnant when the Vanity Fair photos were taken. Which means she appears to have gotten cosmetic fillers while pregnant.”

​Well, this contradicts Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s previously asserted, unsupported warning for pregnant women to not use pain relievers, acetaminophen, which increases the risk of autism in children. Taking cue from this, the influencer continued her criticism and stated, “And yet, this same administration is out here warning pregnant women not to take Tylenol? So to recap: elective cosmetic injectables are apparently fine, but over-the-counter pain relief is treated like a moral hazard.”

​Neither Karoline Leavitt nor the White House has confirmed or commented on the controversy yet. Meanwhile, coming back to the Press Secretary’s pregnancy announcement, she had shared a picture flaunting her baby bump before the Christmas tree was decked up in her house.

​An excerpt from her long note read “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026. My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”