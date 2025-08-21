Karoline Leavitt’s MAGA Training Tape Goes Viral – Netizens Call Her ‘Dumb as a Brick’

A resurfaced video of Karoline Leavitt proves why she is the youngest person to become the Press Secretary in White House history. Before taking on the massive responsibility, the 27-year-old took on the task to train politicians on how to uphold their reputation in the public eye.

A video of Leavitt created by the Heritage Foundation is gaining traction. In the video, she guides viewers through how to appear competent in their interactions. She also touches base on how knowledge and confidence are crucial for a politician preparing to be in the spotlight.

The 30-minute video is titled ‘The Art of Professionalism’ and was filmed and posted before Trump started his second term in office. The video produced by the right-wing think tank now has 81k views on YouTube.

In the video, Leavitt points out to individuals how important it is to be resourceful. “Reading the news of the day” is another tip she gives to the viewers. She also notes how important just being “prepared” is. Chris Hayes, who has been the career coordinator in the right-wing Leadership Institute, also participated in the video.

The video had been shot after Leavitt had worked as the assistant press secretary under the guidance of the then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Those were some of the most high-pressure moments of my life, knowing that the White House press corps was out there,” Leavitt recalled while talking about working for the Trump administration during his first term.

Trump selects Karoline Leavitt, who was featured in the Project 2025 training video on “The Art of Professionalism,” to be his White House Press Secretary. Trump has claimed he knows nothing about Project 2025 and it does not represent his policy views. pic.twitter.com/TrPaBnPKRa — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) November 18, 2024

She went on to add how there was always a chance reporters would bring something up to “berate” her boss about something that they “had not covered throughout the day.” The Press Secretary shared how, rather than resorting to getting stressed out and crying, she learned how to pull herself from her bootstraps.

Leavitt noted how important it is to “be prepared, and you have to execute in that moment.” Netizens are now rushing to YouTube to see what the bold and often fiery Press Secretary was like before taking on the massive responsibility.

She is as dumb as a brick. — @ClaireDenise 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🦋 (@ClaireD4607) November 18, 2024

“Wow, such groundbreaking information. It’s like watching training for The Stepford Wives. Word salad and dumbed down to a six-grade level of education,” one user criticised. Another claimed that Leavitt’s “hypocrisy and gaslighting” skills were put on display in the clip.

“This training is suitable for someone with absolutely zero experience in any paid position whatsoever,” another user pointed out. A user also noted how Levitt spoke about “integrity and honesty” while accusing the Trump administration of lying and emotionally intimidating people.